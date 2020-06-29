Thanks for signing up!

Looks like all those rumours about Zac Efron spending COVID-19 Down Under have been substantiated as he’s reportedly looking to purchase the Byron Bay property he’s allegedly been staying in.

According to The Sunday Telegraph, the actor has become so attached to the seaside area that now he’s looking to buy property there and pls excuse me while I see if the neighbouring home is vacant.

The High School Musical star has reportedly made an inquiry about buying the Byron Beach Retreats property, named The Boardwalk.

The beachfront property is located in the coastal suburb Broken Head – a very close town to Byron Bay and a seven-minute drive from the Byron centre.

The lavish property has private beach access, a 12-metre magnesium pool and spa as well as boardwalks with tropical gardens.

The luxurious home also has five bedrooms, four and a half bathrooms and huge bi-fold doors that open the kitchen and lounge pavilions on to decks.

READ MORE There's Been Another Reported Zac Efron Sighting Down Under And Which Way To Byron Bay