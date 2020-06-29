Looks like all those rumours about Zac Efron spending COVID-19 Down Under have been substantiated as he’s reportedly looking to purchase the Byron Bay property he’s allegedly been staying in.
According to The Sunday Telegraph, the actor has become so attached to the seaside area that now he’s looking to buy property there and pls excuse me while I see if the neighbouring home is vacant.
The High School Musical star has reportedly made an inquiry about buying the Byron Beach Retreats property, named The Boardwalk.
The beachfront property is located in the coastal suburb Broken Head – a very close town to Byron Bay and a seven-minute drive from the Byron centre.
The lavish property has private beach access, a 12-metre magnesium pool and spa as well as boardwalks with tropical gardens.
The luxurious home also has five bedrooms, four and a half bathrooms and huge bi-fold doors that open the kitchen and lounge pavilions on to decks.
As reported by Daily Mail, rumours are abuzz that Efron landed in the northern NSW town before international borders shut down.
Influencer Tarsha Whitmore shared a pic from Byron Bay General Store and wrote: “Don’t mean to alarm anyone but Zac Efron was literally eating at the same cafe as me when this was taken.”
It’s also been reported that the Bay Watch actor has been spotted at the popular Byron hotspot, Treehouse on Belongil cafe.
Shock jock Kyle Sandilands, who claims to be mates with Zac, recently addressed the alleged sightings during a segment on KIISFM’s Kyle & Jackie O Show.
“I’d rather not say anything… I’m not saying anything,” said Kyle, who had apparently learned of Zac’s travel plans months ago.
I, for one, will be welcoming the newfound Aussie to the country with open arms.