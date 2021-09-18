It’s a running theory that certain YouTube personalities exaggerate or straight-up lie about emotional events in their lives, all for the sake of creating compelling videos, and one such personality has just been caught in the act.

A California-based YouTuber, Jordan Cheyenne, has accidentally shared a video to her half a million subscribers where she appeared to coach her son to cry on camera.

The 30-year-old posted a video titled ‘We are heartbroken’, where she discussed her dog being diagnosed with a fatal disease.

In the video, the lifestyle influencer can be seen helping her son Christian pose for the video’s thumbnail.

“Come closer,” she tells him as they sit in a car. “Put your head right here.”

She then pulls him in and rests his head on her shoulder, and instructs him to “act like you’re crying.”

“I am crying!” her son says back to her.

She then pulls a crying face and instructs her son: “Go like this for the video,” adding: “Let them see your mouth.”

After copping tons of backlash online, Jordan Cheyenne shared a series of Instagram Stories apologising for the incident.

“I am absolutely, genuinely horrified and disgusted with myself that I got to a place where I made Christian pose with me for a thumbnail in such an emotional moment rather prioritising his mental health,” she said.

