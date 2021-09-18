It’s a running theory that certain YouTube personalities exaggerate or straight-up lie about emotional events in their lives, all for the sake of creating compelling videos, and one such personality has just been caught in the act.
A California-based YouTuber, Jordan Cheyenne, has accidentally shared a video to her half a million subscribers where she appeared to coach her son to cry on camera.
The 30-year-old posted a video titled ‘We are heartbroken’, where she discussed her dog being diagnosed with a fatal disease.
In the video, the lifestyle influencer can be seen helping her son Christian pose for the video’s thumbnail.
“Come closer,” she tells him as they sit in a car. “Put your head right here.”
She then pulls him in and rests his head on her shoulder, and instructs him to “act like you’re crying.”
“I am crying!” her son says back to her.
She then pulls a crying face and instructs her son: “Go like this for the video,” adding: “Let them see your mouth.”
After copping tons of backlash online, Jordan Cheyenne shared a series of Instagram Stories apologising for the incident.
Jordan Cheyenne’s Instagram story before she deleted her account pic.twitter.com/qMIRdOiMOv
— jasmine (@MileyRaySIay) September 11, 2021
She later deleted both her YouTube channel and her Instagram page, along with her personal website, Girl Boss Academy, in which she taught women how to build and monetise using social media.
One Twitter user wrote that they assumed Jordan Cheynne “accidentally” left that part in the video, rather than editing it out.
“Everyone keeps asking the same questions, this is about the puppy they just bought having parvo, the son IS crying. real tears,” they wrote. “She’s forcing him to ‘fake cry’ for views, it was accidentally uploaded, she forgot to edit this part, she removed the vid & posted an ‘apology’.”
this is so DISTURBING what is wrong with mom vloggers omfg pic.twitter.com/krUjM5Sfit
— elle woods ♿︎ 21 (@artangeIII) September 8, 2021
More Stuff From PEDESTRIAN.TV
-
BACHIE RECAP: This Probably Could’ve Been A Shorter Season
-
White Women Are Crying On Demand On TikTok And It’s A Lot More Fucked Than You’d Think
-
A Deep-Dive Into The Massive Feud Between Two TikTok Beekeepers That’s Gone Hyper Viral
-
Drag Race RuCap: A Certain Queen Talks About A Certain Scandal And I’m Certainly Uncomfortable