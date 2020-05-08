Grimes has finally revealed how to pronounce baby X Æ A-12 Musk’s name and as luck would have it, it’s not pronounced “Glen.”

In ~very~ Grimes/Elon news, the couple seem to have some uhh creative differences when it comes to the pronunciation of the name.

Mother and 32-year-old singer Grimes was first to share the pronunciation with the world, replying to an Instagram comment offering some insight.

“It’s just X, like the letter X. Then A.I. Like how you said the letter A then I,” she wrote.

But if you thought we were calling it a day with Exayeye, think again because Elon offered his own pronunciation during his recent appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience.

“First of all, my partner is the one that, actually, mostly, came up with the name. Yeah, she’s great at names,” Musk told Joe Rogan.

GREAT. AT. NAMES.

GREAT.

AT.

NAMES.

“So its just X, the letter X, then the Æ is pronounced “ash.””

Throughout the interview, Elon then went on to discuss how “babies are awesome,” to cap off what has undoubtedly been one of the most eventful weeks of his life.

So there you have it, Elon and Grimes’ baby is either named Exayeye or Exash, so good luck finding that on a snow globe.

If this wild week of Musky news somehow hasn’t filled your “what the fuck” quota for the week, you can listen to the entire Joe Rogan Experience podcast on YouTube below.