There are some parts of history that are just so damn iconic, it’d be a travesty not to give them the on-screen treatment – and the story of the Wu-Tang Clan is definitely one of them.

So when it was announced that the group were working on both a docuseries AND a drama series to celebrate their history, fans were understandably stoked.

Particularly because both shows were created by the group themselves so you know you’re getting a legit television tribute.

But from someone who hasn’t really followed their story, I can tell you that no prior knowledge is needed because these shows SLAP.

You see, both series are much more than a retelling of the Clan’s beginnings and breakthrough into music, they offer a gritty and raw look at the world and culture that created them.

First up let’s take a look at the drama series, Wu-Tang: An American Saga, which follows the group’s formation in New York City in the ’90s – a pivotal time and place for rap music.

Like many, many other artists, Bobby Diggs aka The RZA (Ashton Sanders), the now-leader of Wu-Tang Clan, turned to music to avoid going down the drug trade path alongside his older brother Divine (Julian Elijah Martinez).

The series shows how the group got together, against all odds, as Diggs recruited a dozen other young black men who faced a similar struggle between a life in music and a life in crime.

For many of these men, becoming a musician wasn’t just about flexing their talent, it was about finding a better way at the height of the crack cocaine epidemic.

As history tells us, Bobby’s vision of uniting other talented lads in music ultimately comes to fruition, but it’s the story of how they got there that’s truly powerful and an important part of rap music’s DNA.

Despite the show being a fictionalised version of events, it was co-created by Diggs himself, which means the yarns spun in the story are legit.

In fact, it’s been described as a visual memoir, of sorts. One that tells its story in an intelligently unpredictable way. For example, there are some sequences that are animated in the style of an early-nineties video game.

So not only are we getting a version of events from the man himself, but we’re also transported back to 1990s New York and all the wildness that came along with it.

Before you’ve watched their journey unfold in An American Saga (or after – your call!), check out the real-life account from the rappers themselves in the docuseries, Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics and Men.

Much like its drama series counterpart, the four-part doco also tells the real story of the Clan’s rise to fame, along with an inside look into the production of their iconic hits, and intimate recounts that detail the crime and drug influence that surrounded them in their early days.

It’s a compilation of in-depth interviews with each of the nine living members along with never-before-seen archival footage and performances that’ll show you just how incredible the Clan was / is.

Every ep of both An American Saga and Of Mics and Men have just dropped on Stan