The trailer for The Witches is upon us, and look, I’m not gonna lie: Most of my hopes for this movie rested on Anne Hathaway busting out a larger-than-life villain performance and snatching her own wig off, and by the looks of things, that’s roughly what we’re getting. Whew!

The Witches is an adaptation of the classic Roald Dahl novel, and this is the second time it has been filmed – the first was all the way back in 1990, with Anjelica Huston giving an iconic, terrifying performance as the Grand High Witch.

Anne fills that role this time, while her Devil Wears Prada co-star Stanley Tucci plays hotel manager Mr Stringer. Octavia Spencer and Jahzir Bruno round out the cast, and that’s the voice of Chris Rock you hear narrating.

Bruno plays a young boy who happens upon a conference of witches while staying with his grandmother at a hotel, and is caught up in their plan to turn children into mice.

By the looks of the trailer, we are also blessed with some of the impeccable accent work that Anne brought us in The Hustle. What a treat! Check it out below:

The film was due for a cinema release later this year, but was pulled from schedules indefinitely after the COVID-19 pandemic. It will now debut on the HBO Max streaming service on October 22.