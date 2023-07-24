Tell Us About Yr Biggest Adrenaline-Seeker Moment & You May Win Tix to Gran Turismo’s Premiere

PEDESTRIAN.TV has teamed up with Sony Pictures to let you know Gran Turismo is hitting cinemas from August 10.

There are two kinds of people: those who seek danger, and normal people.

I kid of course. Adrenaline is that spark of life that gets us out of our own heads and into life. Whether that’s sky diving, driving a fast car, or stealing Logan Roy’s chicken right from his plate. Think about all the greatest sports stars who made a risky game-changing play on the field that helped them win the game. I’m a sentimental type, so I absolutely love those types of biopics, and the new Gran Turismo film is looking to take the classic sports biopic story, and bring the heat and thrill with it.

The film is directed by Neill Blomkamp who brought us District 9 and Chappie and will be released exclusively to cinemas on August 10th. The cast is also looking stacked with some big stars including David Harbour, Orlando Bloom, Djimon Hounsou, and up-and-comer Archie Madekwe. If you’re a fan of seeing David Harbour yell at young people, then I’m expecting this film to scratch that itch.

As a fellow gamer, I am very keen to finally see gaming presented positively on the big screen and show some of the life skills gaming can actually help us develop as we play. Seeing the film helmed by Neill Blomkamp, one of the best visual directors out there, fills me with a tonne of confidence that the film will be a faithful representation of gaming culture, but also serve up some great racing scenes.

Gran Turismo is actually based on the true story of Jann Mardenborough, a teenager who went from being very good at Gran Turismo on the PlayStation to being a very good professional racecar driver, with the help of the skills and knowledge he learned from gaming to help him win a series of Nissan GT Academy competitions.

My dad also had his very own “gamer to racer” moment but with God of War, where he’d take me out hunting and start beating up hipsters with unwashed beards.

(For legal reasons, this is a joke).

If you’re a big fan of car races, motivational biopics, and hearing the loud hum of a car engine echo throughout your chest in a movie theatre? Then you’re bound to be on the edge of your seat throughout the film.

