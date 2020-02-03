PEDESTRIAN.TV has partnered with Universal Pictures to scare your pants off at preview screenings of The Invisible Man.

Confession: one thing that I think about WAY too often is what would happen if a superhero turned bad. No, not like a villain. We see your comic book anti-heroes and they’re all loud and obnoxious with their abilities. I’m talking the sneaky abilities. The ones they never give to the bad guys because, frankly, that would be terrifying and not family-friendly at all.

Like if the man who was your abuser turned himself invisible. I know, this is dark – but fuck I’d watch that movie.

This is exactly why you’ll find me at the movies on Feb 27 to watch the new thriller, The Invisible Man. I will also be bringing my own blanket along to the movies because I’m a coward and need something to hide behind. Seriously, just watching the trailer I had to put my tea down because I kept jumping. True story, ask my deskmates.

Ok so, the storyline is TOIT – women escapes horrible abusive partner who goes invisible to torment her all the way to the looney bin. Like, I’m already in.

Then add that the lead actress is my absolute hero and queen of bringing depth and plausibility to extremely intense roles, Elizabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale, Us). Also add my newest love, Hariett Dyer (The Other Guy, Love Child) in the acting mix and you have a verifiable banger. Like, I’m not even mad that I won’t be sleeping for a week after I see it.

Neither will you, seeing as we’ve got a shit-tonne of free tickets for the preview screenings to give away. By shit-tonne I mean 25 double passes EACH for Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth and Adelaide with the screenings running from Feb 17 to 20 depending on your city.

WIN: We’ve Got Tix To A Cheeky Preview Of Elisabeth Moss’ New Thriller ‘The Invisible Man’



All you have to do is tell us above in 25 words or less why you want to see The Invisible Man. You also have to do it before Feb 12.

I mean, I already gave you about 20 plausible answers. However, if you’re needing some more info, please put your tea down and watch the trailer below.

Winners will be notified on Feb 13, but if you do miss out on the preview, just join me and the other regular plebs in cinemas on Feb 27.