Why Did Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez Divorce? Sneaky Source Reveals Bennifer’s ‘Final Straw’

After months of speculation and rumours, it was officially confirmed this week that Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have split, again. However, one sneaky source revealed that the big reason why the couple couldn’t get Bennifer to work the second time round was incompatibility. So why did Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez divorce?

Reports that the iconic 2000s and 2020s couple were on the rocks floated around for a while before Affleck and J-Lo officially confirmed they had filed for divorce on August 21.

READ MORE Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Could Be Forced To Reunite To Promote Their New Movie Unstoppable

Speculation of the split increased massively when the ‘Jenny From The Block’ singer cancelled her This Is Me… Now music tour in early June, due to needing to spend time with her family.

(Image: Getty)

But just like the reason for Lopez cancelling her tour, the real reason for Bennifer’s divorce was left rather vague.

So, you gossip fiends can thank your lucky stars for insider sources spilling the beans.

Why did Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez divorce?

One anonymous inside source who spoke to US Weekly Magazine and shared why Affleck and Lopez called it quits after marrying in 2022 said it all came down to the couple being different people.

“It was more and more apparent they weren’t a good match,” the inside source said, adding that Bennifer tried and failed to “make it work” with couples therapy.

“It boiled down to [the fact that] they are two different people.”

(Source: Getty)

Per the publication’s sneaky source, J-Lo was the one who realised that the couple couldn’t stay together when “she came to the realisation things weren’t going to change and they were incompatible”.

The source noted that the sheer difference in lifestyles was one of the biggest points of contention between the couple, due to Lopez wanting to enjoy bigger luxuries that Affleck would prefer to live without.

“Jennifer loves luxury, mansions, jets, yachts, red carpets, and all things glamorous. Ben has never liked those things,” said the source.

“Unless he is promoting work, he doesn’t like the spotlight.”

But there was one particular thing the source believed to be the straw that broke Bennifer’s back — Lopez convincing the Gone Girl actor to purchase a USD $68 million mansion in Beverly Hills.

“If there was one final straw, it was Jennifer convincing Ben to buy that massive mansion. It wasn’t what he wanted or who he is,” the source shared.

Since July, Affleck has sold the expensive mansion and downsized to a (relatively) smaller home, valued at only USD $20 million.

This timeline checks out, as the date of separation filed on the divorce paperwork was reported to be April 26, 2024.

READ MORE Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck’s Marriage Started Showing Cracks As Early As Their Honeymoon

Fun fact: that’s also the same day Challengers came out in theatres. Which, just like Matt Damon leaving Affleck’s house without a wedding ring, could mean nothing…

Anyway, see you in 20 years for the same recap all over again, again.

Third time’s the charm Bennifer.

[Image: Getty]