2020 is about to get a whole lot bolder ‘coz your TV obsession The Bold Type is back TONIGHT with a brand new season.

The series has never failed to deliver on drama, feminism, saucy scenes and empowering camaraderie but from what we’ve learned about the next season, we’re pretty damn sure that it’s going to be the best one yet.

And if you’ve been sleeping on the critically acclaimed series, now is the perfect time to wake the hell up ‘coz some major shit is about to go down as the ladies return to our screens.

Before you catch the season premiere tonight, suss out the evidence that suggests we’re in for an absolute treat.

1. They’ve recruited award-winning talent

It’s very easy for a series to become stale by season 4 but not to worry, loyal viewers, your fave show is gonna remain as bold as ever ‘coz they’re changing things up this year.

The Bold Type has recruited a brand new, award-winning showrunner, Wendy Straker Hauser, who previously worked on the epic dystopian series The Handmaid’s Tale.

Straker Hauser is bound to bring fresh energy to The Bold Type but rest assured, it won’t lose any of the magic seen in previous seasons, as she has served as producer on the series since the beginning, so she clearly knows what it takes to make the series sparkle.

2. There’s a huge shake-up at Scarlet magazine

Last season, Scarlet’s editor-in-chief, Jacqueline Carlyle (Melora Hardin), left the mag in a blaze of glory, forcing the rest of the team to wonder what’s next for the future of the brand.

Sure, the gang has seen Scarlet go through a bunch of different changes in the past, but nothing quite as big as their fearless leader jumping ship.

Season 4 promises to bring a brand new Scarlet, one where the girls will either thrive or falter under the new pressure.

It’s gonna be absolute chaos and I can’t bloody wait!

3. Sutton becomes a farshun influencer

One of the many reasons why the series resonates so well with viewers is because the writers do a fab job of keeping everything current.

The themes you see on the show (dating apps, immigration, revenge porn etc) are topics that are relevant to us IRL.

And in season 4, the series will explore another extremely 2020 concept: becoming an influencer.

As the sick trailer teases, your girl Sutton (Meghann Fahy) is trying her hand at being a ~fashion influencer~ which, let’s be real, was totally bound to happen at some point.

I’m keen as to watch as Sutton becomes the Nicole Warne of The Bold Type.

4. Jacqueline Carlyle goes rogue

She’s been the boss babe since season 1 but now Jacqueline Carlyle finds herself without a job after the wild events of last season.

But don’t feel too bad for her ‘coz as she promises in the trailer, “Just because I’m no longer at Scarlet doesn’t mean I’m ever going to stop fighting for women.”

By the looks of things, Jacqueline’s season 4 storyline is going to be a particularly empowering one as she’s seen leading a rally.

Plus, now that she’s no longer the girls’ editor-in-chief, their relationship will be more of a friend / advisory type rather than a superior, which should make for some spicy interactions and a lot of vino catch ups – mood and a half.

5. There’s major relationship drama brewing

Relationship turmoil sucks when it’s happening to you but when it happens on TV? We bloody love to see it.

And lucky for us drama-lovers, season 4 is rife with lovers’ quarrels that you’ll no doubt be gossiping about in your group chat.

Jane (Katie Stevens) is dealing with major relationship issues after catching her boyfriend macking on with someone else on a book tour and Kat (Aussie babe Aisha Dee) has qualms of her own with Adena (Nikohl Boosheri).

Bring on the drama, bbs!

The brand new season of The Bold Type lands at 6PM tonight, with new eps dropping same day as the US – only on Stan.

Catch the hella spicy trailer below to see what you’re in for this season: