The world is once again trapped in the clutches of Joe Goldberg, the freaky deaky stalker from Netflix’s thriller series You, and I dunno about you guys, but I’m getting a major sense of déjà vu.

Could it be because I’ve rewatched the first season umpteen times? Or is it because Penn Badgley has haunted my dreams as a similar character in the past?

Y’all know exactly where I’m going with this.

You tell me, aside from the killing, how is Joe Goldberg any different than Dan Humphrey in Gossip Girl?

Both characters were handsome, bookish outsiders who stalked their prey using social media and terrorised loads of girls.

And the narcissism… oh the narcissism.

I feel like Joe Goldberg depicts Dan Humphrey post Gossip Girl.

You just know Dan and Serena wouldn’t have lasted. Serena was too much of a free spirit to stay pinned down by the neurotic, ever-controlling Dan Humphrey so it’s my contention that You is a window into Dan’s future.

He’s moved away from New York, changed his name from Dan to Joe and traded his cyber Gossip Girl disguise for a magic cap that somehow masks his identity.

To further prove my point, here are a bunch of quotes that easily could have been said by either lad.

Can you guess which psycho said what?

QUOTE: “I kept trying to make it go away but how do you kill a feeling?”

Answer: Dan Humphrey

QUOTE: “The real tragedy would be not appreciating what you have”

Answer: Joe Goldberg

QUOTE: “Because I loved you the absolute best I could”

Answer: Joe Goldberg

QUOTE: “Have you ever wanted something so bad but you just know you’re not going to get it?”

Answer: Dan Humphrey

QUOTE: “You’re completely unaware of your affect on me”

Answer: Dan Humphrey

QUOTE: “That is the definition of dumb”

Answer: Joe Goldberg

QUOTE: “Sometimes we do bad things for the people we love”

Answer: Joe Goldberg

QUOTE: “Just to clarify, I do think you deserve to be with someone who makes you happy”

Answer: Dan Humphrey

QUOTE: “I’ve made massive, heartbreaking mistakes, but I’ve never stopped loving you”

Answer: Dan Humphrey

QUOTE: “The most valuable things in life are usually the most helpless”

Answer: Joe Goldberg