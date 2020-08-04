Thanks for signing up!

Folks, meet Bushranger, one of the 12 new contestants on The Masked Singer Australia season 2. Bushranger, Ned Kelly? Tomato, tomahto. Who is the Bushranger you ask? Costa Georgiadis, my money’s on Costa.

All The Clues We Have So Far

Ahead of the official clues, Bushranger said in a teaser: “My voice is wanted dead or alive” so we’re leaning real hard into the Kelly vibe.

Clue #1: “I’m not afraid to take the gloves off and get my hands a little dirty.”

I just had a delicious chuckle at one of the comments on The Masked Singer Instagram. This one bloke commented: “NED KELLY BACK FROM THE GRAVE”. Classic.

The People Most Likely To Be Bushranger

Okay, so a couple of names have been thrown around. Some make sense like Costa, the Greek god of gardening, who habitually and quite literally gets his hands dirty.

Costa on Masked Singer just makes sense. And, he loves performing.

Put him on The Voice, put him on everything.

Other people reckon Bushranger is Tommy Little and I… don’t get it, unless I’m missing something obvious? I mean, if they’re supposed to be a cheeky bugger then sure, Tommy’s in with a solid chance.

Maybe Bushranger is a boxer, actually. Or is that too obvious? I need more bloody clues.

The sparkly competitor aside, Lindsay Lohan has bowed out of this season so comedian Urzila Carlson will replace her on the guessing panel. She’ll join the usual lineup of Jackie O, Dave Hughes, and Dannii Minogue.

The Masked Singer Australia premieres August 10 on Channel 10.