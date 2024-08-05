Wondering Where FBoy Island Australia Is Filmed? Here’s All The Tea On The FBoys & Girls Villas

Alert the group chat ‘cos Fboy Island Australia Season Two has just kicked off on Binge! And although the thought of holidaying at a place called Fboy Island rattles my bones, you cannot deny the show’s beautiful mise en scene. So, we’ve done some digging on the FBoy Island Australia filming locations. Hehe, you’re welcome!

Have you ever watched a show and thought “Oh gee, that would be a great place for a cheeky vacay”?

Well, despite FBoy Island being FBoy Island, I’ve always yearned for the sunny, tropical, boho vibes the filming locations gave — even with all the shenanigans that go down in each episode. I just wanted to be there for the hot sun, crisp water and cocktails!

Although that might all sound good — sun, swim, cocktails and men that could ruin my love life — do we really want to vacation at a place known as FBoy Island?

Well, if the answer is yes, I’ve got all the tea on where FBoy Island Australia Season Two was filmed.

Where was FBoy Island Australia Season 2 filmed?

Duh, it was filmed on FBoy Island. Kidding! FBoy Island was filmed in the beautiful coastal town of Casuarina in New South Wales.

And — to let you in a little secret — I was invited to the darn set! And I can double down on that “beautiful” description.

Just peep this sunrise!

Closer each day… wait that’s the wrong show. (Image source: PEDESTRIAN.TV)

Is FBoy Island actually filmed on an Island?

Thankfully, there’s no real island called “FBoy Island“. So, no. Fboy Island Australia Season Two was not filmed on an island.

But if it were a real place, I bet my ex would be the mayor!

What are the shooting locations for FBoy Island Australia?

During my visit, I discovered that there were two main shooting locations for FBoy Island Australia Season Two. You’ve got the girls’ villa — which houses our amazing leading ladies of Season Two Krystal Thomas, Ally Woodfall and Nicole Mitrov.

I can confirm, the vibes in the girls’ villa were immaculate!!

The second main FBoy Island Australia filming location was the boys’ villa. A ‘yuge den decked out with a plethora of banana artworks paired with a smell of incense and regrets.

It was definitely giving Ken’s mojo dojo casa house (warning: jumpscare at the end of the carousel below!).

To give you the specific addys to these spots, I’ve got you!

The girls’ lush AF villa is tucked away in the dreamy rainforests of Broken Head.

As for the FBlokes, they stayed at Casuarina’s Somerlys Ocean Retreat. The ‘yuge white mansion literally has a room for everythingggg including all of your FBoys — past, present and future!

What’s interesting about the architecture of the luxe retreat is that it’s designed in the shape of a fish which perfectly matches the boys’ fishy behaviours.

All jokes aside, the mansion is absolutely breathtaking. I just wanted to prance around in a sheer feather robe while my rich husband is away on some kind of work trip.

Where do the FBoy Island cast stay during filming?

The FBoys and the girls stayed in their separate villas.

Producers were actually quite strict about how much the FBoys could interact with the girls when the cameras stopped rolling. It was super interesting to watch but I get it.

It’s a reality TV dating show, of course, they’ve gotta even out the playing field and make sure the cams is booming if something juicy is about to go down!

How much is it to stay at the FBoy Island accommodation per night?

In all honesty, it’s hard to pinpoint exactly how much it is to stay at Somerlys Ocean Retreat per night without making a full-on inquiry. However, according to Trivago, the ‘yuge luxury beach house will set you back $6,014 a night.

Where was FBoy Island Australia Season 1 filmed?

Season One of Fboy Island Australia was actually filmed in the same location! The best thing about Season One is that it produced two successful couples who are going strong ’til this day. Fingers cross we get the same — if not better — results this time around!

With that price tag and amount of rooms, there’s bound to be Nice Guy somewhere in there. Right????? Oh well, I guess we’ll have to wait and see.

FBoy Island Australia Season 2 Episode One is streaming now on Binge.