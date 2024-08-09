Where Are The Cast Of St. Trinian’s Now & What On Earth Is Elon Musk Doing Here?

I will never forgive St. Trinian’s for making me believe high school was badass. I rocked up fully expecting to go hunting for buried treasure. Instead, I was locked inside a classroom and forced to do my multiplication tables. The least the headmistress could have done was give me a clique-worthy makeover.

If it's been a hot minute since you've seen the British comedy classic, St. Trinian's, it's streaming on PEDESTRIAN TELEVISION on August 11th at 8:30 pm and August 12th at 12 pm. Given it's been 17 years (!!) since its release, here's a refresher on the series and where the beloved cast is now.

What was St. Trinian’s based on?

The St. Trinian’s movie series was based on a British comic strip by Ronald Searle that ran from October 1941 until January 1st, 1952. The comics came about because Searle’s two daughters missed their school, St. Trin-nean’s, after they were evacuated during World War II. Their school was infamous for allowing its pupils freedom of education, just like in the movies.

Yeah girls, silence your automatic machine gun.

Credit: Ronald Searle.

Ronald first published the comics about boarding school girls running wild in the 1941 magazine Lilibet. In 1942, the creator of St. Trinian’s was captured by the Japanese and held as a POW until 1945. He picked St. Trinian’s back up in 1946, not before trying to kill them off in his 1953 book, Souls in Torment by Nuclear Explosion.

Nothing to see here. Credit: Ronald Searle.

How many St. Trinian’s films are there?

Can you believe it? Seven St. Trinian’s movies have been created in addition to the comics and books. While the old-school versions are worth a watch, the one you know and love is the 2007 classic.

St. Trinian’s follows private schoolgirl Annabelle Fritton as she tries to fit into a boarding school of misfits. The 2009 sequel is St. Trinian’s 2: The Legend of Fritton’s Gold, where they find buried treasure.

I’m ready, coach. Put me in. Credit: Entertainment Film Distributors.

Will there be a St. Trinian’s 3?

If you had no idea about St. Trinian’s 3, I wouldn’t get your hopes up. They were supposed to start filming in 2013, but it was scrapped due to funding problems. Battle of the Sexes would have followed headmistress Miss Fritton being arrested and the new headmaster turning the school co-ed — gasp.

Where to watch St. Trinian’s in Australia?

Even though we might not be getting a St. Trinian's 3, you can rewatch the first movie for free in Australia.

Where is the cast of St. Trinian’s now?

Annabelle Fritton (Talulah Riley)

“I used to eat people. I used to have braces, and bits of food got stuck in them,” Annabelle Fritton in St. Trinian’s.

Taluah Riley was 22 when St. Trinian’s was released.

Credit: Entertainment Film Distributors. Talulah Riley and Elon Musk in 2011.

Credit: Dave M. Benett/Contributor. Talulah Riley turns 39-years-old in 2024 and is married to actor Thomas Brodie-Sangster.

Credit: Dave Benett/Contributor.

Even though Annabelle started out as a stuck-up private school girl, after some (light) hazing and that iconic makeover scene, she truly became a Fritton. The actress Talulah Riley is most known for marrying Elon Musk (yes, that Elon Musk) not once but twice from 2010 to 2016.

She starred in Westworld as Angela from 2016 to 2018, welcoming guests to the Westworld Mesa Hub. She was a busy bee in 2016 because she also published the books Acts of Love and The Quickening in 2018. Riley officially escaped from the Twitter (Okay, X) overlord and married Thomas Brodie-Sangster in June 2024.

Camilla/Carnaby Fritton (Rupert Everett)

“Your father has a short memory masquerading as a clear conscience,” Camilla Fritton in St. Trinian’s.

Rupert Everett was 48 when St. Trinian’s was released.

Credit: Entertainment Film Distributors. Here Rupert is playing Camilla’s brother, Carnaby Fritton.

Credit: Entertainment Film Distributors. Rupert Everett turned 65-years-old in 2024, pictured with Yvonne Sciò on July 21.

Credit: Daniele Venturelli/Contributor.

If there’s one character who makes St. Trinian’s, well, St. Trinian’s, it would be Camilla Fritton. She reminds the girls to be ladies, like telling a student to tuck in her shirt while she dangles a first-year over the stairs. Then there’s her brother, Carnaby Fritton, who tries to steal her money through schemes that never work.

If you’re wondering where Rupert Everett is now, he’s about to play Girgio Barbieri in the fourth season of Emily in Paris. Camilla would have a field day with all the French men’s baguettes around.

Kelly Jones (Gemma Arterton)

“You’ve had this coming since the day you arrived, Fritton. Giving you a makeover, silly,” Kelly in St. Trinian’s.

Gemma Arterton was 21 when St. Trinian’s was released.

Credit: Entertainment Film Distributors. Gemma Arterton turned 38-years-old in 2024.

Credit: Daniele Venturelli/Contributor.

Second to Camilla, I wanted to become Kelly so bad. She could have any man she wanted (including Flash, played by Russell Brand) while being a badass leader. Gemma Arterton recently ditched the black bob and donned a blonde wig as beauty queen Barbara Parker in Funny Woman’s second season.

Consider me SAT for Funny Woman. Credit: Sky Max.

Posh Totties: Chelsea Parker (Tamsin Egerton), Chloe (Antonia Bernath) & Peaches (Amara Karan)

“Oh my god! You want us to steal Scarlett Johansson,” Peaches says, referring to the Girl with a Pearl Earring painting in St. Trinian’s.

The effortlessly beautiful and bright Posh Totty girls went on to have great careers. Camilla would be so proud.

Tamsin Egerton was 19 when St. Trinian’s was released.

Credit: Entertainment Film Distributors. Tamsin Egerton turns 36-years-old in 2024.

Credit: John Nacion/Contributor.

Tamsin Egerton, who played Chelsea Parker, co-starred in Chalet Girl in 2011 alongside Gossip Girl’s Ed Westwick. The movie follows a former skateboard champion becoming a Chalet girl, where Egerton plays Georgie — the leader. In 2024, she confirmed that she has four kids with American actor Josh Hartnett and recently attended his movie premiere, Trap.

Antonia Bernath was 23 when St. Trinian’s was released.

Credit: Entertainment Film Distributors. Antonia Bernath turns 40-years-old in 2024.

Credit: Dave J Hogan/Contributor.

Antonia Bernath, AKA Chloe in St. Trinian’s, was in the final series of Downtown Abbey in 2015. She plays Laura Edmunds, who is a close friend of Lady Edith and is co-editor at Edith’s publishing company. After Bernath took a break, she jumped back in with Nolly in 2023. The TV show follows the rise and fall of Crossroads actress Noele Gordon (played by Helena Bonham Carter) while Bernath plays co-star, Jane Rossington.

Amara Karan was 23 when St. Trinian’s was released.

Credit: Entertainment Film Distributors. Amara Karan turned 40-years-old in 2024.

Credit: Dave Benett/Contributor.

Amara Karan, who played Peaches in St. Trinian’s, was chosen to carry the Olympic torch when it reached London in 2008. In 2016, she played Chandra, an inexperienced attorney defending a murder case in TV show The Night Of. Most recently, in 2023, she played neighbour Rose to a robot in the movie T.I.M.

Chav Taylor (Kathryn Drysdale)

“What you boggin’ at? Ugly Betty,” Taylor in St. Trinian’s.

Tea: They changed the Chav clique to Rude Girls in the second movie. You would not want to get on their bad side at St. Trinian’s.

Kathryn Drysdale was 26 when St. Trinian’s was released.

Credit: Entertainment Film Distributors. Kathryn Drysdale turns 43-years-old in 2024.

Credit: Shondaland.

You would recognise Kathryn Drysdale (Taylor in St. Trinian’s) in Bridgerton as Genevieve Delacroix, the “French” dressmaker who teams up with the infamous Lady Whistledown. In the next season, I would love to see Drysdale’s character getting more screen time — like an actual love interest?? The tea would be piping.

Emos: Andrea (Paloma Faith)

“I’m scared of heights,” Andrea in St. Trinian’s.

The Emos may dress in all black and wear dark makeup, but that doesn’t mean they’re not scared of heights.

Pamola Faith was 26 when St. Trinian’s was released.

Credit: Entertainment Film Distributors. Pamola Faith turned 43-years-old in 2024.

Credit: Pamola Faith.

Paloma Faith plays Andrea, the head of the Emos at St. Trinian’s. If that name sounds familiar, that’s because she sang “Only Love Can Hurt Like This,” which teenage me loved to blast pretending to be heartbroken. Most recently, on February 16th, 2024, she released her new album, The Glorification of Sadness.

Geek: Polly (Lily Cole)

“Ok girls, we’re live on Youtube,” Polly streaming Annabelle in St. Trinian’s.

We first see the Geeks engaged in insider trading on the stock market; remind me to use them when I file my tax return.

Lily Cole was 20 when St. Trinian’s was released.

Credit: Entertainment Film Distributors. Lily Cole turns 37-years-old in 2024 and caught up with co-director of St. Trinian’s, Barnaby Thompson.

Credit: Dave Benett/Contributor.

Lily Cole plays the head Geek in St. Trinian’s, Polly. In 2009, Vogue Paris named her one of the top 30 models of the 2000s. In 2020, Lily published a book on climate change called Who Cares Wins: Reasons For Optimism in Our Changing World. She came out as queer in 2021 and recently collaborated with Skydiamond to create a jewellery range featuring carbon-captured diamonds.

Trustafarian: Celia (Juno Temple)

“I think I have, like, an idea,’ Celia in St. Trinian’s.

The Trustafarians are a lesser-known St. Trinain’s clique, but basically, they’re known to wear baggy clothes and various woven bracelets and bangles.

Juno Temple was 18 when St. Trinian’s was released.

Credit: Entertainment Film Distributors. Juno Temple turned 35-years-old in 2024.

Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Staff.

Celia (played by Juno Temple) was the main Trustafrian in St. Trinian’s. Temple is well known for starring in the 2000s movie Wild Child, as Drippy — an eccentric friend of Poppy who was sent to boarding school. Most recently, she starred in the TV show Ted Lasso playing Keeley Jones, the model-turned-PR-consultant girlfriend of Roy Kent.

