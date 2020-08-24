There are no spoilers ahead, my friends. 

The first half of Lucifer season 5 dropped on Netflix over the weekend, and immediately shot to the #1 spot in Australia. Shocker. If you’ve already binged your way through season 5A, the good news is there are eight more episodes coming. The bad news is that we don’t exactly know when season 5B will premiere.

What’s the go with season 5B?

Season 5 was always going to be split in two, so the pandemic only clinched that. But, because COVID-19 shut down production, the second half of the season hasn’t actually wrapped yet.

Showrunners Ildy Modrovich and Joe Henderson spoke to Collider about the whole situation, with Modrovich saying that they still have a “little more than half of the final episode” to shoot.

So that’s that.

When will it come out?

If, and that’s a big “if”, everything goes to plan and Lucifer can resume filming this year, then you can probably expect season 5B to release in early to mid-2021. We’d need nothing short of a bloody miracle to see it this year, to be honest.

In the Collider chat, Henderson said: “The honest truth is I think the second half will come out as soon as we can finish shooting it,” Joe Henderson added.

That all depends on the pandemic, though.

For what it’s worth, Tom Ellis, AKA Lucifer, told The Zoe Ball Breakfast show that they’re aiming for early 2021.

He also told The Wrap that when filming does resume, the crew “would start with what we’ve got left to do on the season 5 finale and then we go straight into shooting season 6.”

When will filming resume?

Back in June, Modrovich hinted production would “soon” resume… whatever that means.

But speaking to Collider, neither showrunner could confirm an official release date or timeline. Again, it all depends on the status of the virus in California, where Lucifer is filmed.

“There are always talks, we’re still working on it,” Henderson said. “The challenge is how do we make – number one, how do we keep our cast and crew safe? And then number two is how do we make a good show? But the first one is the one that’s most important, and that’s the one that we’re still trying to figure out.”

Safe to say filming hasn’t resumed just yet, hey?

As for season 5, you can expect a full-blown musical episode filled with pre-existing songs and a lot more of [REDACTED]. It’s a lot to look forward to, hence Stan Twitter falling to bits over yet another long wait between parts.

Well, you can rewatch the whole thing to date on Netflix, if you’re keen.

Lucifer season 5, part 2 is streaming now.

