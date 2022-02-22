Hey there girls, gays and Tuestheys, it’s Twosday, an incredibly rare day celebrating the calendar phenomenon that is 22/2/22. Despite it being a wondrous time of the year for fans of numbers, it also bears deep astrological significance. Let’s get into it.

Obviously, when you fill a single day with a bunch of the same number, the orb ponderers and astrology girlies go wild. Numerologists avert your eyes for this one, it’s about to get real freaky. 22/2/22 is a gift, and we must celebrate it in all its sexiness.

What’s better than being alone? Having someone by your side, be it a friend or your significant other. The number 2 is all about partnerships, romantic interests and teamwork. It’s a number that asks people to reflect upon themselves and their relationships and to appreciate the incredible duos that they are a part of.

With all this unifying energy in the air tonight, there also come drastic shifts for those who are ready for them.

So, without any further ado, here’s what 22/2/22 means for your star sign, and what changes await for you.

Aries

G’day Arians. 22/2/22 for you lot is all about business and money. Starting something new. Becoming the rich socialite you’ve always dreamed of being, or at least making moves towards getting to that spot.

It’s a good time to start investing, consider what you want to be doing in five years and set some goals for yourself. It doesn’t matter how lofty those goals may be, by slowly working towards them you’ll be able to achieve them. The first step is setting them out for yourself!

Taurus

What’s up my bull friends. 22/2/22 for all of you is about relationship advice, because heaven knows you need it. Someone in your life is going to give you some premium relo advice, and you just need to listen to them for once.

However, if your relationship affairs are all settled, it’s the perfect time to start working on your family connections. Being as headstrong and goal-oriented as you are, you can sometimes forget to check on the ones who love you.

And hey, maybe family and relationships just aren’t for you right now, making 22/2/22 the best time to get your own affairs in order. Either way, your relationship with someone needs a bit of attention.

Gemini

Hey there gems. Time to start rethinking your approach to education. Maybe you don’t need to be doing seven years at the same uni. Maybe you should really consider going back to do a Masters degree. Whatever it is, it’s time to reflect upon it.

22/2/22 is also a good time to think about travelling somewhere new and broadening your horizons. Maybe you can kill two birds with one stone and just change unis? Always a thought.

Cancer

What’s up, crabbies? 22/2/22 is a time to keep your eagerness in check. Yep, you’re somehow too eager for everything, and it’s time to reel it in a little bit. Everything you want is coming, and showing impatience won’t speed the process any.

It’s also an important time to keep an eye out on your health, which has been neglected up until now. You know what you need to do.

Leo

Hey there, Leona Lewis stans. You may have noticed that recently your entire life seems to be bills, work, bills and more work. 22/2/22 is about to shift that, as you start to get on top of everything that’s dragging you down.

This time in your life is also a great time to acknowledge how impeccable your health or confidence has been lately. Keep your head up and keep on going, you’ve got this!

Virgo

Wassup virgins. 22/2/22 is going to usher in an important time in your life, where new people, new places and exciting new things all come in abundance. However, you won’t be able to see new people or places if you stay inside, so maybe it’s time to reconsider how many lazy weekends you have.

Taking that important step to put yourself out there will lead to incredible amounts of fulfilment, as it’s what you sorely need right now. New sights. New conversations. Something different from the old and monotonous.

Libra

How do you do, librarians. It’s time to consider self-care. Like actually, stop what you’re doing and think about looking after yourself. And no, that doesn’t mean doing one million things with other people, it means being alone and relaxing. You need it.

If you have the means to do so, it’s also a time to think about splurging on comfort and luxury. Your money can be spent on you, y’know. Now draw that bath and fill it with rose petals. You deserve it!

Scorpio

Now is the time to start considering things twice, my scorpion friends. Time to stop jumping straight into things and start to think about how they serve you.

It’s also the time to jump right out of that relationship if you know it’s bad for you. There’s no better time than right now, 22/2/22 is giving you that golden window to make moves for yourself. It’s also the perfect time to focus on your health, which may be slipping out of your focus during this time.

Sagittarius

Hello hello, my fellow saggy sags. Good news: all the stress that surrounds you in your home will soon be lifted, whether through conflict resolution or other means.

Basically big changes are coming, but it’s nothing that’ll catch you off guard. It’s stuff you’ve been preparing for for a while, so now is the time to embrace everything fully. Hey, not bad for the most indecisive star sign. Look at you making choices that pay off.

Capricorn

Surprise, my capriciosas. No literally, 22/2/22 is all about surprises. I know, you hate surprises. You hate when things get a little coo-coo crazy and out of your control. Well hey, we can’t be on top of everything all the damn time, y’know.

So what’s coming your way? I dunno. It’s gonna be a surprise for me as well. Just keep an eye out for wild shenanigans. Whether you join in on them or avoid them like the plague is up to you!

Aquarius

G’day aquariums. 22/2/22 is the season of competition and partnership for you all. There may be someone you have a healthy competition with, whether it be in your workplace or in your relationship as you battle your partner for the better Wordle score. Either way, this competition is enriching, and needs to be valued more. After all, it’s making you a better person!

Look at the partnerships that you have around you and appreciate them some more, but also don’t be afraid to make new strong connections.

Pisces

What’s up, pescatarians? It’s your season, baby. You should tell that one person how proud you are of them. You know who I’m talking about. It may seem cheesy or weird at first, but they’ll appreciate it. Besides, how many times do you really tell people how appreciative you are of them?

Go on, do it.

Oh and also, it’s time to seriously consider moving out from where you currently are and seeking out something… better. Ok, bye now.