It’s 10 o’clock at night. You’ve just put Chase, Hunter, and Brierley to bed, but you’re not quite in the mood for your usual evening routine of cab sav, letting the news elevate your blood pressure, and double-texting your divorce lawyer. You need a release. A little ‘Me Time’. Down the stairs you go.

This is the imaginary world you could inhabit with the purchase of this home in Maryland, USA, which offers prospective buyers a thousand shades of beige, a bafflingly large laundry room, and an entire miniature village nestled in the basement.

Thanks to Twitter user @victoriaxxviii, we’re now aware that for the low, low price of $US 4.5 million ($AU 6.8 million) you could own this truly darksided slab of the American dream.

“My friend found a listing for an otherwise normal mcmansion that seemingly has a little…. fake… town (?) in the basement,” they wrote. It checks out. Behold, the subterranean guts of an an otherwise unremarkable slab of mediocre taste:

Those cavernous and demonstrably demonic play rooms are notable, as is the decision to leave a Jaguar E-Type parked in Tinytown, but the real winner comes from what appears to be the basement’s red light district:

Excuse me?

If you feel like submitting your eternal soul to this home’s corrupting influence, please feel free to scope out the link here. Don’t say we didn’t warn you.