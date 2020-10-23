While we thought the dust had settled on Locky Gilbert‘s season of The Bachelor, the main man himself has thrown a spanner in the works after he informed viewers that we’ve all been saying Irena Srbinovska‘s name wrong this entire time.

If you haven’t checked in with the couple lately, who declared their love for each other on The Bachelor season finale last month, Locky and Irena are currently self-isolating in Perth after making the move from Sydney.

Locky and Irena absolutely have too much time on their hands, but they’re making the most of it. I mean, look at this.

Anyway, they’ve also killed time answering questions from Bachie fans on Instagram. One of these questions, which is still live on Locky’s Instagram story at the time of writing, is aimed at Locky’s pronunciation of ‘Irena’.

“Why do you pronounce Irena’s name different now?” the question reads.

On the show, everybody pronounced the nurse’s name as ‘I-ree-na’. Turns out it’s not said like that at all.

Long story short here, Locky said the actual pronunciation of Irena’s name is “very hard to say”, so it was just easier for production and contestants to say ‘I-ree-na’ instead.

“But now that we’re out [of The Bachelor], I try my best to say it the correct way,” Locky explained.

You can hear the proper pronunciation of ‘Irena’ below, courtesy of The Wash.

I’m sure Irena was fine with this, but I kind of wish everybody would’ve made the effort to learn the pronunciation of her name from the beginning. It’d just be nice, y’know?

During the Q&A, Locky also revealed what the tattoo on his neck says – “He who is not courageous enough to take risks, will accomplish nothing in life” – which is very on brand.

Other questions and answers included what sort of camera gear the couple use on their hikes, what life in quarantine is like, and how Locky and Irena are getting along.

Spoiler alert: very well.