The comeback story of the century might just be around the corner thanks to the renewed popularity of VHS (Video Home System) tapes. Aussies are reportedly gobbling up VHS’ in record numbers so is it just a matter of time before we’re all back at our local Blockbuster video on a Friday night? Let’s investigate.

According to Kodak, the VHS technology was first made available to movie lovers in 1976. Through various iterations which enabled better sound, pictures and colour, the VHS became the go-to option for people wanting to watch everything from Disney flicks to King Kong vs Godzilla.

Sadly for the VHS, it just couldn’t stack up to the prowess of the mystical new tech. The DVD hit shelves in the 1990s and caused the VHS player to be slowly phased out of people’s IKEA cabinets.

However, over 50 years after its original invention, VHS tapes are well on their way to being trendy again. Sales are doubling every year in Australia according to the ABC.

This is compared to an 11% increase in DVD and Blu-ray sales according to eBay Australia’s Sophie Onikul.

Sophie also notes that while new films haven’t been produced on VHS in 15 years, some movies are netting sellers the big bucks.

Disney’s Aladdin Black Diamond recently sold for $1,500 which is worth at least 1 Magic Carpet. Another copy is currently on the market for $2,350.

When you think about it, a VHS revival makes a whole lot of sense.

A similar pattern occurred in the music industry when vinyl began to regain enormous popularity. Artists like The Veronicas radio stations like Triple J and even games like Zelda are releasing tunes on Vinyl.

Nostalgia is arguably the main factor driving this resurgence.

In the age of streaming, it’s hard to imagine at first why you’d willingly want to splash extra cash for something you can get online for a fair price.

However, when you take into account that with a VHS you get the cover artwork, the physical copy and something groovy to collect, you can see why folks are getting around it again.

It is true VHS tapes are no longer being mass-produced for new releases. This is because they just cannot support the high definition picture quality viewers have come to expect.

However, it’s definitely not out of the question that swap-meets, VHS outlets and collecting could begin to pick up a whole lot of steam in the near future.

Who knows, it might be worth having a suss in your mum’s attic for a cheeky copy of Aladdin?