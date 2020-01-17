The hits just keep on coming, mates, as we’ve just copped more gut-wrenching tea about our former fave young Hollywood couple, Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler. (RIP).

Just days after a mate revealed that the pair split after almost nine years due to long distance, another pal has divulged that apparently they were on the verge of getting engaged before shit hit the fan.

“They had talked about an engagement before they split up,” an insider told PEOPLE.

“They really loved each other and have been through some of their toughest life moments together,” adds the insider.

“They’re just shooting on two different continents and it’s a matter of distance,” a source told E! News a few days back. “There is no bad blood at all, and they have a lot of respect for each other.”

Though Hudgens and Butler “are split for now” they’re “going to see what happens,” a second source told the publication.

“They have such a history and deep connection they could find their way back to one another,” the insider adds. “Right now she felt like he needed to go and be single and see if that’s what he really wants.”

Meaning there’s still hope for these two which is good news if you ship them, but bad news if you were hoping to slide into either (or both) of their DMs.