If the recent renewal of Stan’s fabulous series Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist tells us one thing, it’s that folks love musicals, especially when they get the TV treatment and it’s infused with a spicy storyline.

Now let us introduce you to the next exciting offering coming to Stan, Valley Girl.

The series is a musical adaptation of the iconic 1983 hit film of the same name that defined the generation.

Valley Girl features some sick credits including choreographer Mandy Moore (La La Land), Emmy Award-winning director Rachel Lee Goldenberg (A Deadly Adoption), and a host of stars including Jessica Rothe (La La Land), Chloe Bennet (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), Mae Whitman (The Perks of Being a Wallflower), Ashleigh Murray (Riverdale), Jessie Ennis (Better Call Saul), Rob Huebel (The Goldbergs), Judy Greer (Kidding), Alicia Silverstone (American Woman), Camila Morrone (Never Goin’ Back) and YouTuber Logan Paul.

Catch the trailer below:

Valley Girl lands on Stan on July 17.