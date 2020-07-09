With Unsolved Mysteries back in our lives after 10 years, everyone’s got their sleuth hat on, trying to solve the cases.

Netflix has cottoned on to our obsession with true crime and determination to crack all the unsolvable mysteries, so they’re letting punters review the evidence and see if they can figure out what the investigators could not.

Last night, the streaming giant announced it had compiled all the evidence, case files, interviews, and video clips for each story into a Reddit thread for viewers to browse at their leisure.

In a tweet, Netflix wrote: “If you want to know more about the cases seen in Unsolved Mysteries, we’ve created a public drive with all the assembled evidence, case files, interviews, and video clips for each story — including some evidence that didn’t make it into the final episodes.”

Happy hunting.

Every episode of the new Unsolved Mysteries is now streaming on Netflix.