The Undertaker, arguably one of the most iconic wrestlers of his generation, has officially called time on his 30-year career in the WWE.

Taker, real name Mark Calaway, revealed his decision in the final episode of his documentary series, The Last Ride.

Taker last appeared in the ring in April when he took on AJ Styles in that Boneyard match, otherwise known as a cinematic masterpiece, at WrestleMania 36.

You can never appreciate how long the road was until you’ve driven to the end. #TheLastRide @WWENetwork pic.twitter.com/JW3roilt9a — Undertaker (@undertaker) June 21, 2020

“There was a lot of thought and a lot of emotion, one of those being ‘are you happy enough with that?’ Calaway said of the match. “It was a powerful moment [and] you don’t necessarily always get those. If there was ever a perfect ending to a career, that right there was it.”

Callaway added that, at this point in his life and career, he has “no desire to get back in the ring.

“This time the cowboy really rides away,” he said. “There’s nothing left for me to conquer or accomplish.”

“The game has changed; it’s time for new guys to come up,” he said. “The time just seems right. This documentary has helped me discover that and opened my eyes to the bigger picture and not judge myself as harshly these last few years.”

Ahead of the finale airing, Styles said he was still absolutely floored by the experience and reaction to the Boneyard match. “If it was the last time @undertaker laced up his boots, I’m honoured it was against me.”

After the episode, #ThankYouTaker started trending on Twitter. Hundreds upon hundreds of fans flooded the platform with their favourite memories of the Deadman.

WWE shared a collage of Taker throughout the years.

But asked if he would ever return for a guest appearance maybe, Calaway said never say never.

“If Vince [McMahon] was in a pinch, would I come back? I guess time would only tell there,” he said. “In case of emergency, break glass, you pull out The Undertaker.”

Don’t get me wrong, I will yell and scream and cry in excitement every time I see The Undertaker in the ring. But the man is 55 now and he deserves to rest. And rest well.

The Undertaker: The Last Ride is a five-episode original series on the WWE Network. Read more about it here.