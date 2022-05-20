The official trailer for Umbrella Academy season three is finally here and not only does it look incredible, it also gives us our first look at Viktor Hargreeves: the character that is played by and transitioned along with Elliot Page.

Gerard Way‘s Umbrella Academy is, in my humble opinion, one of the best shows on Netflix. It’s quirky, the stakes are high, the plot twists are bonkers, but the show never takes itself too seriously. And it has a killer sound track. Pun intended.

Is there a trailer for Umbrella Academy Season 3?

The trailer for the show’s latest season just dropped, and I’m happy to report that it has everything I love about the show and more. Check it out below.

Okay now that you’ve seen it, let’s talk about what is undoubtedly the most exciting part of the trailer: seeing Elliot Page as Viktor Hargreeves!!

Will Elliot Page stay as a lead in Umbrella Academy?

ICYMI, when Elliot Page came out as trans in December 2020 there were a lot of questions on how this would affect his role in playing “Vanya” Hargreeves on Umbrella Academy. Well, the answer is wonderfully simple: his character will come out as trans too, specifically as Viktor Hargreeves.

This is obviously huge in terms of television representation for the trans community, but it’s also a big deal in setting a precedent for shows to adjust storylines to accommodate casts and audiences. Like, it’s just so simple! We should normalise this! Writing diversity and inclusion into TV shows should be this easy!

i literally just cried over elliot page’s announcement that his character will be Viktor in the upcoming season of Umbrella Academy,,,,we love trans representation — mason (@mbaeson) March 29, 2022

Okay, back to the trailer.

What is Season 3 about?

Season three picks up pretty much where season two left off: the gang (consisting of adopted siblings Luther, Allison, Viktor, Diego, Klaus, Luther and Five) have jumped forward in time, back to their home — only it’s not their home, because they’ve accidentally created a different timeline. Meaning no one here knows who they are. And now they’ve kinda set off a chain reaction that could destroy the world (again). Pretty classic, I think.

The new season will be about the Umbrella Academy trying to fix the time paradox they created to avoid yet another disaster, but this time they’re up against rivals the Sparrow Academy, who are the kids their dad adopts in this timeline.

Super. Sibling. Rivalry.



The Umbrella Academy returns June 22 pic.twitter.com/4LOnaCsONW — Netflix (@netflix) May 19, 2022

It’s a lot, but it looks like this season is going to be just as much of a chaotic banger as the rest and I could not be more excited.

When is Umbrella Academy Season 3’s release date?

Umbrella Academy‘s third season will land on Netflix on June 22. You can catch up on the first two seasons here!