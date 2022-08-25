Another Netflix series bites the dust as popular show The Umbrella Academy is ending after Season 4.

Created by showrunner Steve Blackman and based on the groundbreaking graphic novel series by Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá, The Umbrella Academy quickly became a fan fave when it first premiered in 2019.

It follows a group of foster siblings with super powers who have to face the repercussions of a life spent fighting baddies.

Netflix announced the devo news via Twitter with the following succinct tweet:

The Umbrella Academy has been renewed for a fourth and final season! ☂️🖤 pic.twitter.com/6DaZn81V5o — Netflix (@netflix) August 25, 2022

All your faves are expected to return for the final season, including Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H. Min, Ritu Arya, and Colm Feore.

“The siblings are always up for a challenge,” Blackman told Netflix.

“This new timeline has been dictated by Hargreeves, who reprogrammed the Universe at the end of the Season 3 finale. But because of Allison’s actions, he didn’t get to finish what he started before Allison pressed the reset button.

“So, the siblings losing their powers isn’t going to be the only oddity in this timeline. There are new enemies who want to see them wiped out of existence, but how do they manage without their powers? Is there even a way to get them back? The stakes have never been greater.”

Blackman also revealed that the characters will be fully fleshed out in the final season so as to wrap the series up in a neat little package.

“As every good Umbrella fan knows, no moment in the show exists in isolation,” he said.

“Everything we see has meaning. And this moment is no exception. Ben has a reason to be there… but you’ll have to wait until Season 4 to understand why.”

The beloved series has a 7.9/10 score on IMDb and 86% on Rotten Tomatoes. Not too shabby at all!

The first three seasons are now streaming on Netflix.