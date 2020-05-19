Thanks for signing up!

It’s official, mates: Umbrella Academy season 2 will be hitting Netflix this July, as confirmed by a spicy music video featuring the cast.

The remote dance party is a throwback to the season 1 scene, which features every Umbrella Academy team member dancing to the same song in their home.

All of the core Umbrella Academy cast took part, including Ellen Page, Tom Hopper, Robert Sheehan, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Aidan Gallagher, and Justin Min.

And the track? Fittingly, they got down to iconic ’80s banger ‘I Think We’re Alone Now’ by Tiffany.

Check it out below:

The series returns on July 31, 2020.