Calling All Horny Bridgerton Baddies, Uber Eats Is Slinging Free Period-Era Perfumes

Are you still panting, groaning and moaning over Bridgerton‘s latest instalment which was packed with spicy moments? Are you craving your own period fantasy? Well, the odds may be in your favour, as Uber Eats is delivering a special treat that’ll transport you into a romantic bliss.

Following the world’s excitement, and its Get Almost Anything campaign featuring icon Nicola Coughlan, Uber Eats has created a perfume box featuring scents that’ll make you feel like you’re the IT Girl of your own period romance drama.

Uber Eats said that the five scents found in the limited-edition box — known as Eau de Romance — are a “cheeky homage to the realisation that period-era boyfriends weren’t all they were dreamed up to be — especially given their antiquated attitudes to personal hygiene.”

LOL, I can think of five boys in this modern era who fit that description. Personal hygiene included.

(Image source: Photography Caroline McCredie) (Image source: Photography Caroline McCredie)

For Bridgerton baddies who wanna get their mittens on this collection, you can expect the collection to exude whiffs of oak, lavender, juniper, violet, rose and citrus which are conjured through grapefruit notes. Sounds mystical, amirite?

Looking to cop these period bad bois?

Well, all ya gotta do is creep into Uber Eats’ DMs and send “Eau de Romance”. That’s all! No secret conversations via letters, hush-hush rendezvous in a misty garden or stolen glances across a ballroom.

Just a simple private message via the internet. But, you’ll have to get in quickly as there are only 100 available!

Look, it’s near-impossible to find a period-era great hunk of spunk amongst a sea of eshays and adlays. But hey, at least you can make them smell like one?

All you gotta do is convince your local sneaky link to grow a man bun, maybe thick sideburns and spritz on the Uber Eats perfume.

Badabing-badaboom, ya got yourself an eshay period-era BF/GF. And that’s on periodt!!!