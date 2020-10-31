Here’s a fun fact for you: Tyra Banks apparently loves ordering the same meal from different apps and pitting the drivers against each other in some kind of race to her front door. It’s mental and excessive and very, very Tyra.

That bit of insight into the lives of the rich and glamourous comes to us courtesy of an extremely cursed tweet Banks posted about this weird habit of hers.

“Fun fact: I love ordering the same dish from multiple food delivery apps & restaurants at the same time…for real!” she wrote.

“When the goods arrive, I rate and compare everything. Then I know what to order from in the future, and what to skip.

“Where’s your fave place to order delivery from?”

Fun fact: I love ordering the same dish from multiple food delivery apps & restaurants at the same time…for real! When the goods arrive, I rate and compare everything. Then I know what to order from in the future, and what to skip. Where’s your fave place to order delivery from? pic.twitter.com/N4XYj7nzVh — Tyra Banks (@tyrabanks) October 30, 2020

At a time when the whole world has more or less gone to shit (with 54 million people in the US alone facing food insecurity during the pandemic), this post seems a bit… tone-deaf.

There’s nothing people hate more than wasting food. Gloating about shit comes in at a close second, so when these two are combined, you know you’ve fucked up.

Sometimes, Tyra Banks makes it so hard for us to stan her.

People on Twitter were quick to let banks know that perhaps this is not the best thing to do (or tweet about).

tyra we’re poor — Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) October 30, 2020

I am rationing the rice in my pantry, Tyra, thanks for asking. Paypal in bio, a couple of grand should get me out of debt for now. — So tired, so poor. (@Standplaats_KRK) October 30, 2020

a couple weeks ago I treated myself to a single order of fast food for the first time in seven months — i bless the rains down in castamere (@Chinchillazllla) October 30, 2020

I also love eating dinner by intensely taking notes and spending a lot of money for absolutely no reason — Brendel (@Brendelbored) October 31, 2020

I like getting delivery from the money store. — Cody Johnston (@drmistercody) October 30, 2020

Big Marie Antoinette energy here — The Guillotine Shouter (@guillotineshout) October 30, 2020

Now, all that being said, it would be interesting to know the insights from Banks’ research.

Does she compile her ratings into some kind of spreadsheet? Which app is the fastest? Does it depend on what you order?

So, so many questions.

Unfortunately, now that we’ve roasted her, it’s a bit unfair to ask for the outcome of her survey.

Thanks Tyra Banks. Very cool.