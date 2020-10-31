Here’s a fun fact for you: Tyra Banks apparently loves ordering the same meal from different apps and pitting the drivers against each other in some kind of race to her front door. It’s mental and excessive and very, very Tyra.

That bit of insight into the lives of the rich and glamourous comes to us courtesy of an extremely cursed tweet Banks posted about this weird habit of hers.

“Fun fact: I love ordering the same dish from multiple food delivery apps & restaurants at the same time…for real!” she wrote.

“When the goods arrive, I rate and compare everything. Then I know what to order from in the future, and what to skip.

“Where’s your fave place to order delivery from?”

READ MORE
Tyra Banks Confirmed A Coyote Ugly Sequel & I'm Praying For A Garcia Daddy Cameo

At a time when the whole world has more or less gone to shit (with 54 million people in the US alone facing food insecurity during the pandemic), this post seems a bit… tone-deaf.

There’s nothing people hate more than wasting food. Gloating about shit comes in at a close second, so when these two are combined, you know you’ve fucked up.

Sometimes, Tyra Banks makes it so hard for us to stan her.

angry tyra banks GIF

People on Twitter were quick to let banks know that perhaps this is not the best thing to do (or tweet about).

Now, all that being said, it would be interesting to know the insights from Banks’ research.

Does she compile her ratings into some kind of spreadsheet? Which app is the fastest? Does it depend on what you order?

READ MORE
More Batshit Pun-Filled Tyra Banks Interviews Are Surfacing & Please God, Make It Stop

So, so many questions.

Unfortunately, now that we’ve roasted her, it’s a bit unfair to ask for the outcome of her survey.

Thanks Tyra Banks. Very cool.

Image: Getty Images / KMazur