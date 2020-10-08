Thanks for signing up!

Here’s a fun fact for you: The Bachelorette contestants James ‘Harry’ Harris and AB Sow are no strangers to reality TV.

Harry and AB made their Bachie debut last night, through that all important first impression meeting with Bachelorettes Elly and Becky Miles.

While Harry copped the ~ country rose ~ for making the best first impression on both sisters, AB bowed out of the dating show during the rose ceremony. Turns out he just wasn’t feeling it, which is fair enough.

But while the episode aired, fans on Twitter – including host Osher Günsberg – brought up Harry’s past on another reality TV series.

Harry appeared on Channel Seven’s House Rules back in 2017 with his partner at the time, Kate Whiting.

Do I need to explain the 'House Rules' to Harry? #BacheloretteAU — Osher Günsberg (@oshergunsberg) October 7, 2020

I haven’t watched a single episode of House Rules but, uh, this does not bode well for ol’ mate.

My friend pointed out Harry was the man baby on House Rules with his wife a few years ago #BacheloretteAU pic.twitter.com/XRmILLKKZs — Annie Papas (@anniepapas) October 7, 2020

Harry and Kate, who have a son, came second on their season of House Rules. They announced their split the following year after nine years together.

According to telly reports from the time, Harry and Kate clashed a lot on House Rules. But according to Kate, that had nothing to with their reason to break up.

“We just drifted apart,” Kate told The Advertiser. “We’ve been working on our relationship for a while – it’s not something we gave up on.”

She continued, “The experience we had on the show didn’t surprise me in terms of having ups and downs so I don’t think it made a difference at all [to their relationship].”

AB, meanwhile, appeared on Australia’s Got Talent in 2016.

The filmmaker from Queensland appeared as part of a dance group called Equals, formed especially from the competition.

The lads actually made it to the grand final, but lost to singer Fletcher Pilon.

Yes, their audition is on YouTube.

The Bachelorette continues tonight 7.30pm on Channel 10.

Tonight will be the sisters’ first double date. The gist is Harry’s country rose gave him the power to pick another bloke to bring on the date. Since he’s keen on Elly, he chose Shannon Karaka, who likes Becky.

FUN FACT #2: Shannon was an extra on Home & Away in 2017. As spotted by TV Week, Shannon appeared as one of the River Boys on the series.

“Not an actor, but have done some body double / extras work over the years which is always good fun,” his profile on Star Now reads.

The more you know, I guess.