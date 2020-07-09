Thanks for signing up!

The many elements of film creation – cinematography, editing, sound, script – can often disguise the fact that a film’s plot, at its very core, is a tad underwhelming…

Last week, REDROMINA, a filmmaker and author, assigned Twitter a simple, yet unexpectedly difficult, task – to describe the plot of famous films in the most boring way possible. The tweet amassed over 50k comments, with the dull, sleep-inducing descriptions arriving in droves.

Can you describe your favorite movie as boring as possible? — Romina ???????????? (@REDROMINA) July 2, 2020

Without further ado, behold the most gloriously boring movie descriptions to exist on the internet. Give ’em a squiz, and see how many of the films you can guess from the mundane sentences below. (Yes, I’ve included about 1,000 of them… They were all just so damn good. I mean boring. So damn boring.)

Man turns off alarm clock 3176 times. — After The Calm – Travel Vlog (@after_calm) July 2, 2020

dude takes a pill then he knows stuff but unsure if he likes knowing stuff. — Devani ???? (@DevaniAnjali) July 3, 2020

Old man ties a few balloons to his house to commemorate his late wife. — Romina ???????????? (@REDROMINA) July 3, 2020

This is so hard lmao 4 star restaurant is brought back up to 5 stars by a critic who liked their rat food. — SugarCub (@HihiSugarCub) July 3, 2020

Short people destroy jewellery pic.twitter.com/N8ETOTvJxy — Dr. Sarah Kelly (@skellybacken) July 4, 2020

Flight crew and passengers get food poisoning. Disappointingly, nobody on the plane is called Shirley — Chris Lepkowski (@chrislepkowski) July 3, 2020

Still the gold standard pic.twitter.com/qVXajWTQUA — yegg central (@yeggcentral) July 4, 2020

Visitors do not respect the guest list at a Christmas party in an LA office building, and one executive’s husband is not happy about it. — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) July 3, 2020

Father of two decides to start a stone collection pic.twitter.com/wZZ4FaZOKh — Brandon Case (@BCase43) July 6, 2020

5 kids stuck in the school library all day. — ChadM (@cmattmetric) July 3, 2020

Teenager fakes being sick to skip school. — Lucy Bexley ????️‍???? (@bexley_lucy) July 3, 2020

9 films about one family screwing up an entire galaxy. — Luke Russell (@LukeRussell1281) July 3, 2020

I’ve never been so enthralled by such overwhelmingly boring content in my life. Mission accomplished.

Now, if you don’t mind, I’m now going to watch Breakfast Club into the wee hours of the morn’.