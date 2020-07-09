The many elements of film creation – cinematography, editing, sound, script – can often disguise the fact that a film’s plot, at its very core, is a tad underwhelming…

Last week, REDROMINA, a filmmaker and author, assigned Twitter a simple, yet unexpectedly difficult, task – to describe the plot of famous films in the most boring way possible. The tweet amassed over 50k comments, with the dull, sleep-inducing descriptions arriving in droves.

Without further ado, behold the most gloriously boring movie descriptions to exist on the internet. Give ’em a squiz, and see how many of the films you can guess from the mundane sentences below. (Yes, I’ve included about 1,000 of them… They were all just so damn good. I mean boring. So damn boring.)

I’ve never been so enthralled by such overwhelmingly boring content in my life. Mission accomplished.

Now, if you don’t mind, I’m now going to watch Breakfast Club into the wee hours of the morn’.

Image: 'Breakfast Club'