The latest and long-awaited book in the Twilight series – Midnight Sun – dropped last week, delighting Twi-hards and drawing reluctant OG fans out of the woodwork. Now that we’ve had a bit of time to chew through the book that gives us Edward Cullen’s POV of the whole saga, reactions to Midnight Sun have bubbled up to the surface. And they’re acceptably hilarious.

I’ll be honest, I’ve read about three chapters of this monster book (which has 29 chapters and an epilogue to it) and I’ve already spent a lot of time audibly grimacing at Edward’s telling of the story. Plenty of fans and sceptics have returned to experience the story all over again from the perspective of the iconic, sparkly vampire, and it’s certainly…interesting.

So let’s go through some of the best reactions, shall we?

First of all, the absolute size of this lad. It’s lengthy, and some fans have noticed it stands out amongst the rest of the Twilight series.

Why did they do this to me #MidnightSun pic.twitter.com/9l1mkeJL5y — Abbie Martschenko (@amartschenko) August 8, 2020

#MidnightSun has no business being this long — spicy~girl ???? (@angelpeach15) August 10, 2020

Maybe this is intentional – visually showing how Edward stands taller (and like…centuries older) than Bella, and so his story also needs to stand over her too. Even in the first couple of chapters, I noticed that Edward’s perspective establishes him as dominant and better than everyone else he encounters – who he constantly calls “humans” even though it’s already known and very obvious. Also, he constantly refers to his supposed peers as “children” which isn’t wrong but is pretty weirdly creepy.

The amount of times that Edward refers to Bella’s classmates as “children” in the first chapter of Midnight Sun is extremely unsettling. — Marina Watanabe ???? (@marinashutup) August 9, 2020

Anyway, moving on. Please enjoy some more reactions that have made me sit back and murmur “heh…true.”

It took me 17 chapter before I said “shut the fuck up” edward out loud. #midnightsun — Erica (@GeriatricAss) August 9, 2020

Me: how can Stephanie Meyer write 630 pages on Edwards POV of twilight? Stephanie:

#MidnightSun pic.twitter.com/b3tpcbbhbA — Sian R ✨ (@_Sian_Roberts) August 9, 2020

midnight sun in a nutshell pic.twitter.com/0durYOHsed — laura (@comcswim) August 9, 2020

Folks, the faux-teenage-but-actually-an-old-ass-vampire-bitch energy is RIFE. I swear Eddy spends the majority of it just brooding and being a stroppy little binch who can’t process his feelings because he’s old as SHIT. Also spends an incredible amount of time at the start trying to figure out how to slaughter an entire classroom of schoolkids just so he can also murder Bella. Coooooool, cool.

Also, there are…typos? How. HOW.

not there being a typo in midnight sun dnkdnddk pls pic.twitter.com/tTkLsMAujK — eileen (@eileecrossing) August 4, 2020

omg pls whys there another one tjis is so funny to me rjjeodbsk pic.twitter.com/Cb3nH3RfBj — eileen (@eileecrossing) August 4, 2020

Stephenie Meyer, you had how many years to proofread this book??

I think my favourite reactions have been people comparing the perspectives between the original Twilight and Midnight Sun. Like this:

me reading both midnight sun and twilight at the same time so I can know what both edward and bella are thinking during the same interaction pic.twitter.com/6ktf8FLvYt — bri (@kinewboo) August 7, 2020

midnight sun is funnier when you compare edward's pov with bella's pic.twitter.com/aj16Mqn5fD — laura (@comcswim) August 7, 2020

Some of the reactions (?) have just shooketh me to my very core.

Midnight Sun is wild https://t.co/aBeBRanSNb — ben solo deserved better (@bensolosmiles) August 10, 2020

A lot of people have decided that Midnight Sun is simply not enough, and now they’re demanding for Stephenie Meyer to write the whole series from Edward’s POV.

Look, I won’t lie. I’ll probably read it, and be furious about how gaslight-y and generally terrible this ancient, sparkly dickhead really is.

Okay but like I NEED the New Moon perspective. Don’t give a fuck how dark it is. #MidnightSun — Brooke (@BrookeLG228) August 10, 2020

If Stephanie Meyer could just write the whole twilight saga from Edwards perspective that would be great thanks ❤️ #MidnightSun — Michellita ???????? ???? (@Michelleyyy99) August 9, 2020

Soooo, I’m not saying Stephanie Meyer should re-write the whole twilight saga in Edward’s perspective…but thats exactly what I’m saying. I need more than midnight sun, thanks. — Jocelin Forby (@ForbyJocelin) August 7, 2020

But there’s one thing I’ve picked up on, and I’m sure many other readers have noticed – I’ve been reading the whole thing in Robert Pattinson‘s voice. Which means this has happened, and I’m absolutely livid.

I can’t believe this man’s voice is narrating the new dumb Twilight book in my head as I read it FUCK https://t.co/3CsqWV27Wp — creamy (@courtwhip) August 8, 2020

Happy reading, yes I’m going to finish this god damn book.