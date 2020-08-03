If your Twihard mates go M.I.A. tomorrow night, it’s probably because they’re lining up outside their nearest bookshop in anticipation of the blessed event that is the release of the long-shelved Twilight book Midnight Sun.

Unlike the first four books – Twilight, New Moon, Eclipse and Breaking Dawn, that were told from moody teen Bella Swan’s perspective – Midnight Sun will be retold through the eyes of your vampy BF Edward Cullen.

Louise Sherwin-Stark, chief executive of publishing company Hachette Australia, told The Guardian that pre-orders for the book will “chart very well” and she hopes it will claim the number one spot on local weekly sales lists.

Meyer has sold more than 4.65 million books in Australia across all editions and formats, not including e-books or audio. Globally, she’s sold more than more 100,000 million Twilight books and the first print run for Midnight Sun will see 750,000 copies published.

Meyer initially teased the announcement for Midnight Sun on her website and on her production company Fickle Fish Film’s social media accounts through a countdown clock, before appearing on Good Morning America.

“I am very excited to finally, finally announce the release of Midnight Sun on August 4. It’s a crazy time right now, and I wasn’t sure if it was the right time to put this book out, but some have you have been waiting for just so, so long, it didn’t seem fair to make you wait anymore,” Meyer said on the daytime talk show.

JUST IN: 15 years after the first novel in the “Twilight” saga was released, author Stephenie Meyer is bringing readers back to Forks, Washington, with her new book, “Midnight Sun.” Find the details here: https://t.co/IHD4UfAkkI pic.twitter.com/ZY3ZqnBahG — Good Morning America (@GMA) May 4, 2020

Midnight Sun was originally supposed to publish in 2008, but it was cancelled when the manuscript was leaked online. A “partial draft” was posted on the internet, but now, Midnight Sun will be released in its entirety through publishing company Hachette Book Group.

“Though I didn’t have time to work on it right away, the idea of letting Edward have his chance to speak stuck with me. I couldn’t shake it. I found myself thinking his words in the middle of the night and jotting down phrases he would use while I was waiting in line at the post office. As soon as I finished my real work, I sat down and let Edward get his say,” Meyer said of the prequel on her website.

Robert Pattinson as Edward Cullen and Kristen Stewart as Bella in Twilight.

She continued, “But when a story demands to be written, there’s no way to resist. And the more I wrote, the more I became convinced that Edward deserved to have his story told.”

READ MORE We Spoke To A Bunch Of Twihards To Get Their Thoughts On Stephenie Meyer’s New Twilight Book

Midnight Sun will be available in stores across Australia this Wednesday.