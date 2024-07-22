7 TV Shows Like Fake If You’re Obsessed With ‘Based On A Real Story’ Dramas Right Now

You know what they say, the truth is stranger than fiction. Thankfully, it seems like the big dogs at TV production companies have clocked on to that lil’ cliched tidbit because over the last couple of years, TV series based on real-life events are popping the fuck off. Right now, it’s Paramount+’s Fake simultaneously horrifying and titillating audiences.

Starring Asher Keddie and David Wenham, it follows features writer Birdie Bell (Keddie) as she begins a relationship with a man named Joe Burt after meeting on a dating app. After a quick drink at a bar, her gut says ‘hell no brother’ about Mr Burt. But she lets her loneliness drown out her doubts and sees him again. And again. And again — until it seems that the pair are in a relationship.

Soon enough, things start to unravel when Birdie realises that Joe is not who he seems.

Anyway, I don’t want to give you any spoilers. Just know I’m obsessed and craving more.

If you’re like me and have absolutely binged the fuck out of Fake, here are seven other suggestions of theatrical dramas based on a real-life story.

Dirty John

Just like Fake, Dirty John tells the story of a charismatic scammer named John Meehan (Eric Bana). Using his charm, his looks and his manipulative nature, he’s made a career of conning successful women. His next victim? Interior designer and mum of four Debra Newell (Connie Britton).

Debra came across John on a dating app and was taken with his impressive career as an anesthesiologist and charming demeanour. While she noticed some strange behaviour — like when John rocked up to a fancy date in hospital scrubs — she overlooked it, already smitten with him. After dating for five weeks, they moved in together.

Sadly for Debra, it was one of the worst decisions she ever made.

The Netflix series Dirty John was based on a series of six articles in the L.A Times by Christopher Goffard. It was later adapted into a podcast also called Dirty John.

You can watch Dirty John on Netflix.

Dr Death

Dr Death was another podcast turned television series that had audiences sprinting to Google to find out what really happened IRL.

It was about a Texas-based surgeon named Christopher Duntsch who somehow managed to work in multiple hospitals around America, killing or severely injuring almost every patient he operated on. Through manipulation and charm, Duntsch eventually brought harm to 33 out of 38 patients.

The series is a slightly fictionalised version of true events starring Joshua Jackson as the charismatic yet terrifying doctor. It follows Duntsch’s unravelling personal and professional life, along with the people behind the scenes working tirelessly to bring him down.

You can watch Dr Death on Stan.

The Drop Out

The Drop Out is based on a much more high-profile fraudster — Elizabeth Holmes. In case the name doesn’t ring a bell, Holmes was an American biotechnology entrepreneur who started a company called Theranos. She claimed she was able to revolutionise blood tests by using just one single drop of blood, rather than having to use a standard needle to be able to carry out traditional blood tests.

Many people invested in her revolutionary technology, making Holmes a billionaire. The catch? It didn’t fkn work.

She was exposed when journalists and regulatory investigations revealed that she had misled investors and the government. Holmes was convicted of fraud and sentenced to 11 years and three months in prison.

The Dropout is based on Holmes, the conception of Theranos and its downfall.

You can watch The Dropout on Disney+.

Inventing Anna

Oh boy, this one is the most glamorous scam stories on the list. Anna Delvey — or Anna Sorokin, depending on who you ask — is a con artist and fraudster who waltzed around the New York socialite scene pretending to be a wealthy heiress.

She made friends with influential people, weaselled her way into the most luxurious spaces and manipulated many, many people into giving her high-class experiences, expensive items and money.

But secretly, she was living a lie and doing anything she could to fund the most lavish lifestyle possible. Inventing Anna is a dramatised version of this story by iconic television producer Shonda Rhimes starring Julia Garner in the lead role. It’s a fun, enthralling watch that I binged in one sitting.

You can watch Inventing Anna on Netflix.

Baby Reindeer

Baby Reindeer has got to be one of the most dramatic shows of 2024 not just because of the compelling subject matter but all the legal drama happening behind the scenes.

If you haven’t seen it (and you should!), the series is written by comedian Richard Gadd. The series is an adaptation of Gadd’s autobiographical one-man show and is based on his experience being the victim of a stalker. But throughout the series, Gadd also confronts some of his own trauma.

Beautifully written and eerily captivating, Baby Reindeer shot up to be one of the most talked about series on Netflix when it was released in April. But shortly after, Gadd and Netflix found themselves in hot legal water when a woman named Fiona Harvey spoke out publicly, claiming that the character of stalker Martha was based on her.

Now, she’s suing Netflix for intentional infliction of emotional distress, defamation, negligence and violations of her right to publicity, seeking $170 million in damages. Ouchie mama!

You can watch Baby Reindeer on Netflix.

The Act

Before Gypsy Rose Blanchard was the internet’s most unlikely celebrity, she was known as the little girl who was complicit in the murder of her mother Clauddine “Dee Dee” Blanchard.

Growing up, Gypsy was subjected to countless medical treatments and procedures. Her mother had a mental condition called Munchausen by proxy where she fabricated conditions and illnesses on her daughter to receive special treatment, money or attention.

After years of mistreatment, Gypsy and her then-boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn hatched a plan to murder Dee Dee. They were sentenced to prison for their crime. Gypsy pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and received a sentence of ten years in prison, while Nicholas was found guilty of first-degree murder. He was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Now, Gypsy is a free woman who is pregnant with her first child. The Act, starring Joey King as Gypsy, explores her wild story.

You can watch The Act on 7Plus.

Love & Death

Love & Death is a miniseries based on the true story of Texan housewife and mother Candy Montgomery who is accused of brutally murdering her best friend Betty Gore with an axe.

It was a scandal that absolutely rocked their small town of Wylie, Texas, and made headlines around America. It all started with Candy struck up an affair with her neighbour Allan Gore — despite being close friends with his wife Betty.

One night, Betty was discovered dead in her home and Candy instantly became the leading suspect after Allan came clear about their affair. But while this case might seem clear-cut, it certainly isn’t.

I guess you’ll have to watch to find out more.

You can watch Love & Death on BINGE.

Well, there you have it! Happy binging!!!