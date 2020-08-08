Some legend on Twitter has dubbed Donald Trump’s latest interview with the audio from the iconic Monty Python parrot sketch and it is truly *chefs kiss* content.

We have Twitter user Darren Dutton to thank for this truly iconic work of art. Please, take a look

Trump's latest interview vs monty python parrot sketch pic.twitter.com/GKlpNF4ffB — Darren Dutton (@Darren_Dutton) August 4, 2020

This is just one of countless memes that have spawned out of Trump’s trainwreck of an interview with Axios reporter Jonathan Swan, in which, he claimed the US is doing the “best” at combatting the coronavirus pandemic.

Look, I wouldn’t exactly use *those* words, but Trump sure did, and the internet had an absolute field day mocking him for it.

You can watch the full interview here if you’re down for a laugh, but I’ll just let you know now, you’re not missing any crucial coronavirus-related information if you don’t want to annihilate your remaining brain cells by watching Trump spew some nonsense about the pandemic.

For context, Trump literally claimed the US numbers are “lower than the world.”

“Right here, the United States is lowest in numerous categories,” Trump said in the interview, reading from a chart. “We’re lower than the world.”

LOWER. THAN. THE. WORLD.

On a serious note, Swan pointed out that when you look at deaths in proportion to population, the US is doing really REALLY bad, and it’s concerning that Trump is blatantly ignoring it.

“Oh, you’re doing death as a proportion of cases. I’m talking about death as a proportion of population. That’s where the U.S. is really bad. Much worse than South Korea, Germany, etc,” Swan said.

So let’s be real here, you’re probably getting more information out of the Monty Python dub that you’re getting from the OG interview.