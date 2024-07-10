Troye Sivan’s Setlist For His Australia Tour Has Been Already Been Predicted By Fans

Fresh off the announcement of a run of Australian shows, fans think they’ve already predicted the Troye Sivan setlist for his upcoming Something To Give Each Other tour.

Granted, some fans also thought the pop star’s Instagram profile picture of Timothée Chalamet was actually Troye, but they’re probably closer to the money when it comes to the widely-speculated setlist of their favourite artist.

Sivan shared news of his Australian tour — named after his ARIA-Award winning 2023 album — in June, and fans promptly felt the rush.

I can smell the poppers from here. (Source: Katja Ogrin/Redferns).

Extremely horny clips of the “Bloom” singer’s shows during the tour’s European leg have been doing the rounds online with the same feverish enthusiasm as a demon twink, prompting many of us to predict what might comprise the Something To Give Each Other setlist here on his home soil.

We will know for sure what’s on the Troye Sivan tour setlist once his jaunt begins in Adelaide on November 19, after which he’ll perform in Melbourne, Brisbane and Sydney.

But until then, we’re taking a stab at guessing what sweaty and extremely gay bangers might just make the cut of the Something To Give Each Other setlist.

What is Troye Sivan’s setlist for the Australian tour?

We don’t yet know exactly which songs appear on the Something To Give Each Other setlist (you know, since it hasn’t happened yet), but Sivan’s string of recent shows might give us a vague idea.

Given that it’s in support of his namesake LP, we can safely assume most of the songs on the Troye Sivan tour setlist will be from that album, with singles “Rush”, “Got Me Started” and the Ross Lynch thirst trap “One Of Your Girls” basically a sure thing.

Is it hot in here? No, just me? (Source: Katja Ogrin/Redferns).

If the Gods over at Setlist.fm are to be believed, then the Something To Give Each Other setlist will also be peppered with some of Sivan’s older hits like “Bloom” (it’s about a flower), “My My My!” and “i could cry just thinking about you”.

Again, this is purely speculative at this point, and we won’t know for sure what’s on the Troye Sivan tour setlist until the faint whiff of popper subsumes Australia upon his arrival later this year.

What are fans hoping is in Troye Sivan’s setlist?

The absence of an official Troye Sivan tour setlist has had fans casting their votes for what they hope he’ll perform. Naturally, fan-favourite track “Youth”, released when Troye was just a baby gay, is at the top of their list, with the remaining contenders mostly being collaborations.

Given that we’re currently in the throes of BRAT-mania, fans are eager to hear “1999”, especially since Sivan will be embarking on the Sweat tour co-headlined by frequent collaborator Charli XCX later this year.

They just wanna go back, back to 1999. (Source: Katja Ogrin/Redferns).

Elsewhere, it’s possible Sivan might add “supernatural” — the Ariana Grande song he provided a remix for earlier this year — to the Something To Give Each Other setlist, as well as fellow Grande collab “Dance To This”.

Who is supporting Troye Sivan’s Something to Give Each Other tour?

While the Something To Give Each Other setlist might not include a Charli XCX cameo (pause for collective gay gasp), we’ll still be treated to a stellar support act in the form of Nick Ward.

The Sydney artist co-wrote the Something To Give Each Other track “Can’t Go Back, Baby”, and has elsewhere made a name for himself as a rising bedroom pop artist with his EPs BRAND NEW YOU and Everything I Wish I Told You.

Ward has a debut project in the wings, so perhaps he’ll share a taste of what’s to come as part of the Troye Sivan tour setlist.

What is Nick Ward’s setlist?

Many of the details around Nick Ward’s opening set for Sivan’s tour remain up in the air, but we can hazard a guess that his biggest hits “Aubrey Plaza” and “Crush” (the little brother of “Rush”) will make the cut.

Troye performing one of multiple horny sets on the European leg of his tour. (Source: Kristy Sparow/Getty Images).

Where to get tickets to Troye Sivan’s Australian tour

General sales to Troye Sivan’s Something To Give Each Other Australia tour will be available at midday, local time on Tuesday, July 16. Get those nimble fingers ready here.

In the meantime, stay calm and remember to feel the rush.

Image source: Xavi Torrent/Redferns