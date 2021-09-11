Barbie yeehaw queen Trixie Mattel is hosting a dating show for her best mate Katya.

From Katya with Love is a new unscripted six-part dating series that aims to help the RuPaul’s Drag Race queen and average run-of-the-mill Russian bisexual transvestite hooker find their happily ever after. The show is executive produced by Katya, Trixie and Mattel’s film producer boyfriend David Silver, who worked on Trixie’s Netflix doco Moving Parts.

The idea of a dating show for Katya has been playfully mentioned over the years throughout the pair’s projects, and I can’t wait to see this chaotic gay mess unfold.

“Finding a still-breathing human being who can keep food down around Katya, much less lust for this person, will be a two-man job,” Trixie Mattel said in a statement.

“I’m happy to be the operator making love connections for America’s favourite prostitute.”

Katya added: “Finding me a lover is going to take criminal levels of deception and I couldn’t think of a better accomplice than my partner-in-crime, Trixie Mattel.”

Casting is reportedly open until September 21 through an LGBTQIA+ dating app called Taimi and while we Aussies most likely won’t be eligible, we can’t wait. In the words of Marie Kondo, I love mess.

From Katya with Love is the pair’s sixth project together. Their mix of gay chaos and half-a-brain cell humour is best known on their YouTube series UNHhhh and I Like to Watch, as well as the Viceland series The Trixie & Katya Show, their podcast The Bald and the Beautiful, and their book from last year, Trixie and Katya’s Guide to Modern Womanhood.