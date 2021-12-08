Fuck my pussy with a rake, mum, because Trixie Mattel and Yekaterina Petrovna Zamolodchikova (but dad calls her Katya) have just announced new dates for their Aussie tour.
The pair of chaotic worm-brain RuPaul’s Drag Race stars were originally set to slide into our border DMs in 2019 before we all had to regrettably welcome Miss Rona to the stage. Hear that? Nothing but crickets at *that* 2AM performance, oh honeyyy.
The drag queens turned pod and YouTube series duo will kick off their tour in Perth on the 19th of June before leaving their heel-print in Sydney, the ‘Gong, Hobart, Melbourne, Adelaide, Brissie, Gold Coast, Townsville, and Cairns. Let’s hope Katya doesn’t get robbed by her Aussie hookup this time.
“Well, you all broke the internet when we announced this tour back in July when we sold billions of tickets, so we thought we’d do it all over again,” said Trixie in a release.
“You can expect a dazzling on-stage spectacle from two of the most talented women in the world. We’ll accept our Tony Awards now.”
“If you were unable to secure tickets to Trixie And Katya Live, you can officially stop crying and untie yourself from the train tracks because new dates have been added to cities all over Australia and New Zealand,” said Katya, probably from a nearby rubbish bin.
If I don’t see a single rubber chicken, a mountain biking vampire witch from the future, or reference to my crippling post-pandemic depression, oh mama, trust my lawyers will be in TOUCH.
Presale for tickets and upgrade packages begins Wednesday, December 8 at 12pm local time from the ITD Events website. General tix go on sale from Friday, December 10 at 12pm local time from the same place.
Anyway, scroll down for all the hot new dates.
Trixie and Katya Live Tour Australia 2022
June 19
Perth, Astor Theatre, WA
June 20
Perth, Astor Theatre, WA
June 21
Perth, Astor Theatre, WA
June 23
Sydney, State Theatre, NSW
June 24
Sydney, State Theatre, NSW
June 26
Sydney, State Theatre, NSW
June 27
Wollongong, Anita’s, NSW
June 29
Hobart, Odeon, TAS
July 1
Canberra, Llewellyn Hall, ACT
July 2
Melbourne, Plenary Hall, VIC
July 3
Melbourne, Plenary Hall, VIC
July 6
Adelaide, Thebarton Theatre, SA
July 8
Brisbane, QPAC, QLD
July 9
Brisbane, QPAC, QLD
July 10
Gold Coast, The Star, QLD
July 12
Townsville, Civic Theatre, QLD
July 13
Cairns, CPAC, QLD
More Stuff From PEDESTRIAN.TV
-
Meet Gingzilla, Who’ll Be Repping Aussies In International Singing Comp Queen Of The Universe
-
Justin Bieber Just Announced A Huge Aussie Stadium Tour & Our Inner Belieber Has Reawakened
-
JFC, Trixie Mattel Was Rushed To Hospital After Her Appendix ‘Basically Imploded’ On A Plane
-
The Kid LAROI Has Announced His First-Ever Aussie Tour And We Absolutely Love To See It