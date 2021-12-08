Fuck my pussy with a rake, mum, because Trixie Mattel and Yekaterina Petrovna Zamolodchikova (but dad calls her Katya) have just announced new dates for their Aussie tour.

The pair of chaotic worm-brain RuPaul’s Drag Race stars were originally set to slide into our border DMs in 2019 before we all had to regrettably welcome Miss Rona to the stage. Hear that? Nothing but crickets at *that* 2AM performance, oh honeyyy.

The drag queens turned pod and YouTube series duo will kick off their tour in Perth on the 19th of June before leaving their heel-print in Sydney, the ‘Gong, Hobart, Melbourne, Adelaide, Brissie, Gold Coast, Townsville, and Cairns. Let’s hope Katya doesn’t get robbed by her Aussie hookup this time.

“Well, you all broke the internet when we announced this tour back in July when we sold billions of tickets, so we thought we’d do it all over again,” said Trixie in a release.

“You can expect a dazzling on-stage spectacle from two of the most talented women in the world. We’ll accept our Tony Awards now.”

“If you were unable to secure tickets to Trixie And Katya Live, you can officially stop crying and untie yourself from the train tracks because new dates have been added to cities all over Australia and New Zealand,” said Katya, probably from a nearby rubbish bin.

If I don’t see a single rubber chicken, a mountain biking vampire witch from the future, or reference to my crippling post-pandemic depression, oh mama, trust my lawyers will be in TOUCH.

Presale for tickets and upgrade packages begins Wednesday, December 8 at 12pm local time from the ITD Events website. General tix go on sale from Friday, December 10 at 12pm local time from the same place.

Anyway, scroll down for all the hot new dates.

Trixie and Katya Live Tour Australia 2022

June 19

Perth, Astor Theatre, WA

June 20

Perth, Astor Theatre, WA

June 21

Perth, Astor Theatre, WA

June 23

Sydney, State Theatre, NSW

June 24

Sydney, State Theatre, NSW

June 26

Sydney, State Theatre, NSW

June 27

Wollongong, Anita’s, NSW

June 29

Hobart, Odeon, TAS

July 1

Canberra, Llewellyn Hall, ACT

July 2

Melbourne, Plenary Hall, VIC

July 3

Melbourne, Plenary Hall, VIC

July 6

Adelaide, Thebarton Theatre, SA

July 8

Brisbane, QPAC, QLD

July 9

Brisbane, QPAC, QLD

July 10

Gold Coast, The Star, QLD

July 12

Townsville, Civic Theatre, QLD

July 13

Cairns, CPAC, QLD