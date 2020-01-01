Travis Scott, real name Jacques Webster, has candidly written about his family and career, opening up about his relationship with Kylie Jenner and their little angel Stormi Webster, who turns two in February.

Travis and Kylie split last October, but are still friends. Surprisingly, both of them remained relatively private about their split and the reason behind it, which is absolutely fine but I 10/10 thought there was going to be a KUWTK special or something. Related, but random side note: Travis was a guest at Kourtney Kardashian‘s Christmas Eve party, and was pictured with Kim Kardashian West, Kanye West, Elon Musk, Grimes, Quavo, and Saweetie.

In his own words For XXL magazine – he literally wrote the feature, which is very cool – Travis reflected on his new album Jack Boys, fatherhood, and his relationship with Kylie. At the time of their break-up, Kylie said the pair’s main focus is Stormi and their friendship.

Travis wrote that being a dad “is better than what I thought it would be. He described Stormi as his best friend and his inspiration, who constantly surprises him “every day with how she’s thinking.”

“Her mom and I came up with the name Stormi together,” he shared. “I love her mommy and I always will. The hard part about relationships is just trying to be in one without a million outside voices interfering.”

Dating with the world’s attention on you has got to bloody suck, but Travis said he never lets “any of that shit affect my mental [health]”… although it is a “pain in the ass”.

But despite it all, Travis wrote that “it’s not a struggle to have a famous significant other.

“I think life in general comes with hardships. It’s how you deal with them.”

