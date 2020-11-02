Poor Travis Scott was really feeling himself in his Batman costume for Halloween, but instead of being hyped-up by fans, he was bullied into oblivion for it. Now, he’s deactivated Instagram.

On Saturday, Scott posted his brown Batman costume to IG and it quickly went viral for being um, Brown.

I shouldn’t laugh, but some of the roasts he received were pretty funny.

The backlash was fairly innocent, but it would be pretty hurtful to be told you look like a roach, or a turd.

Image: Instagram/ theshaderoom

Some people felt sympathy for Travis Scott, and said he was just innocently celebrating Halloween and shouldn’t be slammed for it.

Scott was of course geared up to attend Kendall Jenner‘s big birthday/Halloween bash. As a Halloween baby myself, I am quite fond of a good birthday/Halloween cross-over.

Other celebs in attendance included: Winnie Harlow, The Weeknd, Jaden Smith and rapper Saweetie.

As fun as the party looked, Jenner copped some bulk-heat for having a party in the middle of a pandemic, and rightly so.

The 50+ guests in attendance were blatantly breaking COVID safe rules by not social distancing or wearing masks.

What’s stranger is that at the party, the Pepsi ad star asked guests to refrain from sharing photos of the event on social media.

Image: Instagram/ Emanuele D’Angelo

The whole event was a bit sus, and makes you wonder whether the intention of “NO SOCIAL MEDIA” was to prevent the public from knowing that they were breaking COVID-safe protocol?

So basically celebrities are untouchable, unless you make fun of their costume…