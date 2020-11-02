Thanks for signing up!

Poor Travis Scott was really feeling himself in his Batman costume for Halloween, but instead of being hyped-up by fans, he was bullied into oblivion for it. Now, he’s deactivated Instagram.

On Saturday, Scott posted his brown Batman costume to IG and it quickly went viral for being um, Brown.

Travis Scott deactivates his Instagram after people were clowning his Batman costume. pic.twitter.com/aUAXLDvjQj — Rap Alert (@rapalert2) November 1, 2020

I shouldn’t laugh, but some of the roasts he received were pretty funny.

He the dookie man ???????? — niggathee chalamet (@tentwenty_02) November 1, 2020

They did him dirty with this one. What is going on in the leg area. ???????????? pic.twitter.com/VNemECyIJs — Desˣ⁴ (@TheSupporter8) November 1, 2020

The backlash was fairly innocent, but it would be pretty hurtful to be told you look like a roach, or a turd.

Some people felt sympathy for Travis Scott, and said he was just innocently celebrating Halloween and shouldn’t be slammed for it.

This is cruel. People are better off keeping their joys off of the internet because of stuff like this — Haram Masala ???????????? (@haram_masala) November 1, 2020

omg???? he’s really self conscious pls leave him alone — davi ❀ ˣ ⁴ ᴺᴹ (@itsdavimulti) November 1, 2020

Scott was of course geared up to attend Kendall Jenner‘s big birthday/Halloween bash. As a Halloween baby myself, I am quite fond of a good birthday/Halloween cross-over.

Other celebs in attendance included: Winnie Harlow, The Weeknd, Jaden Smith and rapper Saweetie.

As fun as the party looked, Jenner copped some bulk-heat for having a party in the middle of a pandemic, and rightly so.

The 50+ guests in attendance were blatantly breaking COVID safe rules by not social distancing or wearing masks.

What’s stranger is that at the party, the Pepsi ad star asked guests to refrain from sharing photos of the event on social media.

The whole event was a bit sus, and makes you wonder whether the intention of “NO SOCIAL MEDIA” was to prevent the public from knowing that they were breaking COVID-safe protocol?

So basically celebrities are untouchable, unless you make fun of their costume…