RIP Travis Barker, who is surely about to be murdered by Kris Jenner for potentially posting a big old whoopsie in his Instagram Story.

The offending post was put up yesterday, and at first glance it looks innocent enough. It’s a coffee table and a TV featuring the Xmas classic The Grinch. Nothing to see here!

However, it’s what is on the coffee table that has caused eagle-eyed fans to absolutely shit their pants.

See it? The baby bottle?

Well really, fans don’t even have to be that eagle-eyed, considering it’s RIGHT THERE.

Now, we know for a fact that Kourtney Kardashian hasn’t been hiding a pregnancy for the past nine months. Her fave hobby is to kiss Travis while wearing the tiniest of bikinis (no shade, get it girl), and there’s been no bump at all visible.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney ❤️ (@kourtneykardash)

Which has led fans to speculate that Travis may have accidentally soft-launched another Kardashian/Jenner sprog in his IG Story — the incoming second child of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott.

People who have far too much time on their hands took to a fan account’s repost of the pic to declare that Kylie indeed used the exact same type of baby bottle when Stormi was born.

“Kylie HAD TO HAVE HAD HER BABY” once fan screamed (presumably), while another said, alarmingly: “Could be for the kitten we saw on Kylie’s post or the bunnies that his daughter has. Idk my kid bottle feeds his small animals for fun. Or maybe it is a baby who knows lol”.

Meanwhile, other comments throw out some more truly batshit theories. I am half worried about these people, half admiring of their detective skills. Here’s a choice one about Khloè Kardashian: “Khloe’s second child with Tristan (with surrogate). But situation will not let her let us know.” Okay, that is almost too mysterious to understand, but I like where you’re going with it.

Another commenter thinks Kourtney is some kind of psychic, saying: “Kourtney did predict a baby being born in December. Kourtney took to her story in March she posted a pink crib with a Christmas tree in a room and she also posted a Christmas pic of her and her dad in March. Apart from that I really don’t know why they would have a baby bottle on the table.” Suitably mystical, but still offers no concrete evidence. This article by Screenrant sums up Kourt’s “clues”, but she herself has clapped back at pregnancy rumours all year.

The presence of a baby bottle is odd but we don’t know who was at Travis and Kourt’s place watching The Grinch at the time — it could have been a non Kardashian/Jenner guest who brought a bottle for their bub. But if it was indeed Kylie or Kourt related, you just know Kris will be having words with Travis Barker as we speak.

This comment is my favourite theory, and honestly makes the most sense: “So I’m the only one thinking Travis is drinking out of a baby bottle while watching the Grinch”. It’s a weird hobby, but I’m not here to yuck anyone’s yum. Case solved, probably.