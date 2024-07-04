Travis Kelce Revealed How He Convinced Taylor Swift To Let Him Perform In The Eras Tour

Part-time athlete and full-time boyfriend Travis Kelce has shared how he managed to convince Taylor Swift to let him join her on stage at The Eras Tour in London.

Opening up to his brother Jason Kelce on their podcast The New Heights, the “guy on the Chiefs” explained how he wound up on the Wembley stage alongside his superstar boo by making a proposal. No, not that kind of proposal. (I wish. They’re so endgame.)

“I initially mentioned it to Tay, I was like, ‘How funny would it be if I just rolled out on one of the bikes during the 1989 Era?’” Travis said, sharing it made Taylor laugh.

“She was like, ‘Would you seriously be up for doing something like that?”

Well duh? Who wouldn’t be? Travis Kelce is only human, he has hopes and aspirations like the rest of us. Let the man indulge his inner theatre kid.

Look at that happy lil’ guy. Source: Getty.

Sure enough, Taylor found the “perfect part of the show” for her boyfriend to have a cameo.

Though he did not end up biking down during the 1989 Era, Travis did end up famously appearing on stage during the intermission break between her songs “Smallest Man Who Ever Lived” and “I Can Do It With A Broken Heart” from the new The Tortured Poets Department Era.

Appearing in a custom-made tuxedo with red-soled shoes, Travis had the highly serious role of reviving Taylor after she was killed by the smallest man who ever lived (AKA Matty Healy) on stage. Taylor never misses the chance for an on-the-nose metaphor, and we love her for that.

On the topic of fears he could ruin the show, Travis revealed on The New Heights Podcast that while he was carrying her on stage he had one thing on his mind.

“The one thing I told myself was do not drop the baby… The golden rule was ‘Do not drop Taylor. Get her to the couch safe,’” he said.

Thankfully as Jason pointed out there were “no fumbles” and the show continued safely.

@newheightshow Travis had one rule for his debut on stage: Do NOT Drop Taylor NEW HEIGHTS SEASON 2 FINALE PREMIERES NOW!! Link in bio ♬ original sound – New Heights

As well as appearing on one one of the most famous stages in the world, next to one of the most famous people in the world, in one of the most famous shows in the world, there was one other highlight for Travis Kelce that puts his big Himbo energy on full-display.

Travis opened up about the “one move” he’s always wanted to pull off, and with the grace of Taylor Swift, he got to.

“I always wanted to pull out this move, but I never knew when I should pull it out. And it was the Dumb and Dumber Jim Carrey, him doing the tap dances,” shared Travis.

🚨| TRAVIS KELCE’S FULL SURPRISE APPEARANCE FOR “I CAN DO IT WITH A BROKEN HEART” AT TODAY’S SHOW! #LONDONTSTHEERASTOUR



pic.twitter.com/NxWKlOes4g — The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) June 23, 2024

“That’s one of my favourite moves of all time.”

He also hinted there was other “extra stuff” he would have liked to have done, but thought to play it safe for his first appearance.

… but not necessarily his last.

“Shout out to Tay for letting me jump on stage with her. Who knows? Might not be the last time,” he hinted.

READ MORE Millie Ford Says Travis Kelce Flirted With Her Before Dating Taylor Swift & The Story Is Wild

Thank goodness that whole thing with Millie Ford didn’t go anywhere, ‘cos I can’t think of any other Taylor Swift boyfriends who could have done the role as much justice as Travis Kelce.

Amazing work Tay and Trav, next time do a duet.

[Image: Getty]