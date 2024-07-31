TikTokers Are Finding More Fkd Details In ‘Trad-Wife’ Creator Ballerina Farm’s Past Videos

CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses domestic violence.

The internet went wild over The Times article exposing some concerning truths about the trad-wife creator Ballerina Farm AKA Hannah Neeleman.

The Mormon mum of eight was a ballet student at Juilliard before marrying her husband, Daniel Neeleman, son of JetBlue CEO and becoming a home-maker on a farm in Utah.

The internet’s fascination over the Neelemans doesn’t seem to be stopping anytime soon, as we’re seeing more come out of the Ballerina Farm woodwork.

Here’s all the new Ballerina Farm updates you need to know.

The controversial birthday gift

The internet has been doing its thing and several clips have resurfaced of Daniel being a so-called bad husband. One video in particular of Hannah’s birthday gift opening has received a lot of backlash.

The video starts with Hannah opening her birthday present from Daniel. She says, “[I’m] hoping they’re tickets to Greece.”

When she opens the box she immediately says, “A hat I can wear in Greece!”

She soon discovers that it is in fact not tickets or a hat — it’s an egg apron.

Daniel says, “Now you can gather eggs. You’re welcome.”

Hannah quickly jumps in to thank him and the video ends with a child running to her.

One TikToker commented, “SOMEONE TAKE THIS BEAUTIFUL WOMAN TO GREECE AND GET HER BACK IN JULLIARD RIGHT NOW!!!”

Another pointed out, “Daniel, your family owns a whole airline. Get Mom her tickets.”

“The way she immediately started dancing and then he yelled ‘YOU’RE WELCOMED’ someone free this girl, take her to Greece & enroll her back to Juilliard,” said a comment.

Even musician Ellie Goulding commented, “Take her to Greece please.”

You heard the woman!

Eight kids and counting, I guess?

One of the main criticisms from The Times article was that Hannah is exhausted from having to work on the farm, keep up with all her kids and run the Ballerina Farm Store all without a nanny. The article revealed that she literally has had to take to the bed for multiple days out of exhaustion.

But it doesn’t seem like the Neelemans are done growing their family.

A video has resurfaced on TikTok of Hannah and Daniel answering the following fan question: “How many kids do you plan on having?”

Hannah starts off by saying, “This is by far the number one question that we’ve gotten.”

Daniel jumps in to say, “Don’t really have a number. We’re just kind of going for it.”

The couple currently have eight kids: Henry, 12, Charles, 10, George, 9, Frances, 7, Lois, 5, Martha, 3, Mabel, 2, and Flora, 6 months.

Comments on the video have made it clear that no one is Team Daniel.

“Selfish man honestly. Should have let her enjoy her dreams and life at Juilliard,” commented a user.

Another said, “The most Mormon answer ever.”

One commenter wondered how adding more would affect their existing kids, “I want to know how they make them all feel loved and able to spend quality individual time with each one.”

Everybody has an opinion on the Neelemans

The internet has not been shy about letting their feelings be known on the Ballerina Farm situation.

One TikTok said, “Ballerina Farm has ruined me. A talented woman with a full ride to Julliard whose millionaire husband convinced her to give up her dreams of becoming a ballerina in NYC.”

Another says, “I don’t judge her but I know she must think ‘what if’? A good partner will never make you want to give up on your dreams.”

There is also a camp pointing out that maybe this could be the life Hannah always wanted.

A user on X wrote, “You guys are really making a mess over the issue of ballerina farm. That woman chose that life, they don’t have her tied down. Not to mention that they don’t live with her, and they are no one to claim that she is not happy. Every day hundreds of people abandon their dreams.”

Another TikTok says, “Ballerina Farm chose that life, she had a dream to live a very simple life too. So stop assuming she like lives a miserable life too.”

The speculations around the Neelemans have gotten quite serious online, with some alleging that they consider what Hannah is going through to be a form of abuse or some sort of coercive control.

Domestic violence education creator Eleni points out in a video that the speed of the Neeleman’s courtship is a red flag. Hannah and Daniel were married after two months of knowing each other and pregnant three months after the wedding.

Eleni said, “This seems like a romance and a whirlwind romance and how sweet. If you are abuse informed, you’re very aware that coercive controllers and abusers they progress relationships incredibly quickly.”

“She voiced her boundary: ‘I think we should date for a year.’ He coerces her out of that boundary.”

Popular commentary TikTokker Daring Darling made a video about the internet’s response, saying: “men are not dumb, men are not stupid.” They go on to say that Hannah may be being “manipulated” and that “there was no reason she couldn’t be farming in Greece,” and “there was no reason she couldn’t have kept her fucking ballet studio.”

“She doesn’t have these things because he doesn’t want her to have these things. It was, is and always will be about the subjugation of women and for some reason ya’ll just aren’t grasping it. The cruelty is the fucking point.”

Have the Neelemans responded?

While the Neelemans haven’t responded to The Times article reaction, Hannah did share a recent Instagram Reel about her ‘Dairy Date Night’, possibly taking a subtle swipe to everyone calling for her to leave her husband.

“When we started to farm, I was swept up in the beauty of learning to make food from scratch,” Hannah said, as footage of her and Daniel kissing in their cattle field played.

“I was making my own butter, cheese, ice cream and yoghurt.”

She goes on to say that the couple recently “snuck over” to their newly constructed dairy for a date night.

Their new dairy will presumably be used to stock up the Ballerina Farm store.

“It’s the world we created, and I couldn’t love it more.”