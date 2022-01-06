Netflix has officially dropped the deets of the new cast of Too Hot To Handle season 3, the horniest show on television, so while you’re isolating at home you can at least watch hot people try not to have sex with each other.

When will season 3 of Too Hot To Handle drop in Australia?

You’ll be able to catch the latest season of Too Hot To Handle on January 19 of 2022, so lock the doors, lower the blinds and fire up your popcorn machines for a heady dose of tropical drama. Plus, if La Niña continues to keep slamming us with rain, it’s the ideal escapism.

At the moment, there’s no official trailer, but Netflix did drop a video when they announced the new season’s release date if you wanna relive the familiar faces of seasons 1 and 2.

Who’s in the cast?

Ready your engines: this season features an Aussie, which we haven’t had on the show since season 1’s infamous Harry Jowsey.

Georgia Hassarati

A 26-year-old student midwife from our very own Brisbane, Georgia’s celeb crush is Justin Beiber, so hopefully she’s keeping an eye out for Selener.

Beaux Raymond

A fan of the KFC date? Beaux is a woman after my own heart. She’s a 24-year-old legal secretary from Kent in the UK who describes herself as a cockney Elle Woods, which is certainly a flex, innit guhvna?

Harry Johnson

Harry’s a 29-year-old tree surgeon from Middlesborough, UK, and hopefully while he’s on the show, he’ll explain what the fuck a tree surgeon is. He’s also described himself as a Harry Styles lookalike, so go off I guess mate.

Holly Scarfone

Hurricane Holly hails from Canada but is based in Colorado, America where she’s a student and model. According to Entertainment Tonight, Holly “finds relationships boring and isn’t looking to settle down any time”. Nice one, queen.

Izzy Fairthorne

Izzy’s a 22-year-old personal trainer from Manchester, England, who also plays competitive field hockey, which is giving Wild Child in absolutely the best way possible.

Jazlyn Holloway

Jaz is a fashion designer, entrepreneur and model, which is a very impressive CV. She’s 25 and is originally from Virginia in the US. Plus, according to ET, she’s more of a ‘situationship’ than a ‘relationship’ girl.

Nathan Soan Mngomezulu

24-year-old “international playboy” Nathan is from Cape Town, South Africa where he works as a model and also studies business management. He’s also apparently a “fun-loving, free spirit” which feels like the perfect energy for THTH.

Patrick Mullen

Patrick’s a 29-year-old model-slash-actor from Hawaii. He plays the guitar and is 6″5′, so catch me swooning on my couch already.

Stevan Ditter

Another model (I hope you have your Too Hot To Handle bingo cards out), Stevan’s 26 and hails from LA. Apparently, he’s called Stevan because his mum wanted to name him Steve and his dad wanted to call him Evan. Truly, the most iconic name mash up since Chrishell Stause from Selling Sunset.

Truth

Truth is a 23-year-old student from Texas, where he’s a basketball scholar and a criminology student. Surely that means he’ll have no trouble figuring out who’s breaking Lana’s rules.

Where’s it being filmed?

Netflix hasn’t officially confirmed the filming location yet, but Cosmopolitan speculated that it was filmed in Turks & Caicos like season 2. Plus, apparently season 2 and 3 were filmed back to back.

So, pop on your horny goggles and prep for thrills and spills (literally) on Netflix this January.