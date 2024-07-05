Tony Armstrong & Rona Glynn-McDonald Appeared On The Front Cover Of Stellar & It’s HOT

Australia’s favourite power couple, Tony Armstrong and Rona Glynn-McDonald are soon to appear on the cover of Stellar magazine in what can only be described as the historic redemption of print media.

Seriously, because of the fact that PEDESTRIAN.TV’s Icon Of The Year Tony, and music’s It-Girl Rona appearing on the cover of the upcoming issue of Stellar I might actually go and buy a magazine. I have never done that in my 24 years of post-internet existence. Look at what you’ve done to met Tony.

In a post to each of their Instagram pages, Tony wrote how stoked he is with the appearance on the front cover.

“Not everyday a blak couple is on the cover of a big publication. Bloody special to share this moment together,” he said.

“As you can tell, we took this VERY seriously.”

And they did indeed, take a peep!

Hot hot HOT. Source: Stellar / Instagram.

Whoever at Stellar had the idea to call Tony and Rona “Australia’s hottest couple” deserves to be promoted to head editor ASAP.

And to the photographer who snapped this shot: An Archibald Prize is coming your way. Yes, I know those are for paintings, but I’m sure the award’s panel will make an exception.

The comments on the Instagram post were appropriately thirsty.

“Nup this is so fucking hot,” one person wrote.

“Is it hot in here or am I menopausal?” said another.

Answer: it’s HOT.

Congratulations to the Stellar team for making print publications relevant again.

In hindsight seems obvious that all we had to do was put these two on all of the front covers, forever.

Tony Armstrong and Rona Glynn-McDonald are officially Australia’s new rulers. Praise be.

[Image: Stellar]