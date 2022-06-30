The validity of that Tony Armstrong OnlyFans account is a mystery arguably greater than whether the Loch Ness monster is real. But while Nessie is still a conundrum, Armstrong has finally debunked whether the verified account truly was him or not. Guess what? It was!

If you cast your mind back to September 2021, you may remember a particularly frazzling week for Armstrong stans where he said “bulging dick” on live television and then created an OnlyFans account a few days later. Hours after the verified account surfaced, he confirmed it wasn’t him on Twitter.

It’s not me? — Tony Armstrong (@Tonaaayy_) September 16, 2021

Well, well, well. How the turn tables.

Speaking to news.com.au, Armstrong confessed that he set up the account with the owners of swimsuit brand Skwosh Club, Jack Watts and Jack Turner to trick fans into donating to The Royal Children’s Hospital Foundation.

“I’m actually still waiting to get paid from it,” he said.

“I did it because I was sitting with a couple of mates, Jack Watts and Jack Turner, and they had a charity run of shorts and we thought ‘wouldn’t it be funny if we did a troll thing and tricked people into donating money?’

“Once they got into the OnlyFans, they would realise a subscription was for this charity… It was just photos of me with cups of tea or with a book or something. We ended up getting quite a few subscriptions.”

He trolled us… and then we trolled him back by reporting that we had been trolled… and now… the troller has once again trolled us, the trollees. It’s a troll eat troll world out there. A Troll’s World instead of A Dog’s World, if you will.

And if you were wondering whether our wholesome king got in deep doo doo with the ABC over the debacle, he did not.

“I wouldn’t say I got in trouble… I had ‘a chat’,” he said.

A bit like when your parents say they’re not “mad”, they’re just “disappointed”.

Tones… no one could ever stay angry at you.