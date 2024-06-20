For anyone glued to the screen during Tony Armstrong‘s new ABC show, we have good news: a new exhibition inspired by Tony Armstrong’s Extra-Ordinary Things has opened at the National Museum of Australia in Canberra.

The museum will display a collection of artefacts that were discovered in the five-part series, which traces Armstrong across Australia in search of seemingly ordinary objects and their extraordinary backstories.

As you can imagine, it’s every bit as cute as it sounds, with an always-needed dose of Armstrong for extra wholesomeness.

Among other relics, Armstrong found a vintage ute, a letter from former Prime Minister Bob Hawke, and a novelty cash cheque symbolising inequality in Australian sports.

Each discovered item uncovers a wealth of stories about Australia’s history and identity, a process which National Museum director Katherine McMahon described as “a joy to be a part of.”

“We are delighted to be involved in this fantastic project to explore the untold history of Australia and uncover the objects Australians cherish,” McMahon said in a press statement.

National Museum director Katherine McMahon. (Source: Supplied)

As if the title of presenter, Logie-winner and general heartthrob wasn’t enough, Armstrong also donned a guest curator hat as part of the museum project. He was shown the ropes by established National Museum curators Dr Sophie Jensen, Dr Martha Sear and Craig Middleton.

“I mean, what a thrill this whole project has been,” Armstrong said in a press statement. “From start to finish, meeting amazing people and having them share their extraordinary things. Then to have it all culminate at the Museum is wild.”

Tony’s exhibition will run until October 13. (Source: @nationalmuseumofaustralia/Instagram)

Also included in the exhibition is a commemorative pin given in 1932 to George Killen, who saved his friend’s life while they were building the Sydney Harbour Bridge, as well as the winner of the Best Classic Ute at the 2023 Ute Muster Festival.

The Arthur Tunstall Trophy for Australian Elite Boxing — which was given last year to its first-ever female recipient, Marissa Williamson Pohlman — will also be on display.

Tony Armstrong’s Extra-Ordinary Things exhibition will be open in the lower gallery of the National Museum until October 13.

Image source: YouTube/ABC