Toni Collette has revealed that her musician husband Dave Galafassi is lucky to be alive, after a “devastating motorbike accident” over Christmas.

Taking to Instagram earlier this week, the actress shared a photo of ambulances and other emergency vehicles on a rural property at the scene of the incident. She wrote:

“Recently my husband had a devastating motorbike accident. He’s now recovering slowly but well. We’re so lucky to still have him. It may not have been the case without the work of the incredible folks at NSW Ambulance and Toll Ambulance Rescue. Thank you so very much for your swiftness, clarity, knowledge, compassion and dedication. You saved him and we cannot thank you enough. Yes, it is a very Merry Christmas. THANK YOU‼️”

Toni Collette has been married to Galafassi for 16 years, and the pair have two children. They recently moved back to Australia from the United States with their young son and daughter.

Numerous celebrity friends have jumped in the comments to wish Galafassi a swift recovery. Sam Neill wrote: “Dave ! Get well soonest my man! Geez…”

Actress Constance Zimmer said: “Omg omg!! Please send him our love and well wishes!!!”

Collette will soon be seen alongside Anna Kendrick in the sci-fi drama Stowaway.