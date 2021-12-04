Hollywood’s favourite power couple and stars of the Spider-Man movie series Tom Holland and Zendaya have recorded what might just be the cutest celeb interview of the year.

Appearing on the Graham Norton Show to promote their new film Spider-Man: No Way Home, the couple explained how their height difference can be the source of much hilarity and more importantly, cuteness while filming spidey-stunts.

For context, Zendaya is five-foot-ten-inches tall, while her co-star Holland is three inches shorter at 5-foot-seven-inches. Their height difference is about the length that your credit card was before you lost it at the club that time(s).

The clip begins with the pair chatting to Graham Norton about a specific stunt where they simulated jumping from a bridge out of harm’s way. The stunt is supposed to end with Spider-Man (Holland) gently placing Mary Jane (Zendaya) down on the pavement, but that didn’t turn out to be the case.

Zendaya recalls the hilarity of being just a *smidge* taller than her on-screen and off-screen boyfriend.

“When we were attached (with safety equipment), I would land before him, my feet would obviously hit the ground before he does.”

Zendaya then handballs the story to Holland who details the logistics of the stunt.

“The ‘bottom mark’ is to basically, it’s the thing that they do in stunts that is basically designed to stop you shattering your kneecaps.

“So Zendaya would land and I’m the superhero, I’m supposed to look cool.

“And then she would land … and my feet would swing from underneath me, and then she would catch me.”

You can peep some of the video for yourself below:

Holland and Zendaya confirmed their relationship via Instagram in early September of this year with a gorgeous analogue camera pic in their dressing room.

We at PEDESTRIAN.TV froth a good Tom Holland spidey flick and were absolutely thrilled to learn that there’s gonna be another three films starring our favourite web-slingin’ boy.

Spider-Man: No Way Home premieres in Australian theatres on December 16th.