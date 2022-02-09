Everyone’s favourite British twink Tom Holland, who is famously known for running his mouth, just embarrassed the shit out of co-star Mark Wahlberg and the footage is definitely something.

The duo is currently doing press rounds to promote their movie Uncharted, a high-stakes action movie that somehow manages to have stunts just as insane as the ones from the video game it’s based off.

During an interview with Access, the pair started to bicker back and forth about whether or not they should tell “that story” about a drive home through LA. As a naturally curious journalist, the interviewer asked the two to spill the beans, and the rest is chaos.

According to Holland, the story starts with Mark Wahlberg gifting him a massage gun to help him relax after a nice workout. Being the clueless Gemini that he is, and never having seen a massage gun, Holland thought it was a bussy vibrator, and that Wahlberg was leading him on to have sex.

Wild as, but not too insane given the fucked up shit that happens in Hollywood.

“I thought Mark Wahlberg was driving me back to my house for other reasons other than just being a gentleman,” says Holland.

Naturally, Mark and the journalist are shaken at Tom just casually spilling such wild tea, to which Holland then says: “I didn’t know you, it’s Hollywood baby! Who knows what’s gonna happen?”

Please watch the wild interaction below in all its splendour:

To save face, Wahlberg then goes on some spiel about how he gave the massage gun to Holland because his company makes “the best massage guns out there,” and that he simply wanted to drive him home to save him from getting an Uber.

Obviously, the journalist could barely find the words to say after this rather odd revelation and simply continued on with her questions. If I was in this position I simply would have passed away. What does one even say in response?

God bless my husband Tom Holland for his penchant for saying anything that pops into his head. It truly makes for some remarkable interview content.