Delightful man Tom Hanks has returned to Australia six months after a coronavirus diagnosis halted production on Baz Luhrmann‘s Elvis Presley biopic.

Remember when Tom Hanks had coronavirus? Remember when that hit the headlines? I do, I was halfway through eating my lunch, at my actual desk, at my actual office just outside Melbourne’s CBD, with my dear colleagues right there, next to me, in the flesh.

Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, tested positive for coronavirus back in March, around about the time things started to go horribly wrong across the country.

Well, now he’s back.

Hanks landed at Coolangatta Airport in Queensland on Tuesday night, according to Nine. He was snapped getting off a private jet wearing a face mask. Shooting is set on the Gold Coast.

He will spend two weeks in mandatory hotel quarantine, although he may or may not have been granted an exemption to quarantine in more… lavish accommodation. I mean, I’m not $urpri$ed

Hanks stars as Elvis’ manager, Colonel Parker, in the biopic. Austin Butler (The Carrie Diaries, The Shannara Chronicles) portrays Elvis, with Olivia DeJonge (Better Watch Out, The Society) as Priscilla Presley, and Maggie Gyllenhaal (Secretary, Donnie Darko, take your pic TBH) as Gladys Presley.

The film will focus on the relationship between the veteran manager and younger singer, so expect a lot of Hanks.

This is Luhrmann’s first film since 2013’s The Great Gatsby, which won the Oscar for Best Production Design and Best Costume Design.

It’s slated for release in 2021, although the coronavirus delays on production might push it to the tail end of the new year.

After recovering from coronavirus, Hanks and Wilson put their hands up to donate their own blood and plasma to COVID-19 vaccine research. Both substances include COVID-19 antibodies.

At the time, Hanks jokingly told NPR’s podcast Wait Wait… Don’t Tell Me! that he hopes the vaccine will be called the “Hank-ccine”.

You gotta love him.