Despite spending a decade playing one of the most noteworthy wizards in Slytherin’s history, Tom Felton has just been sorted into… Hufflepuff.

Felton, who played Draco Malfoy in the film adaptation of the Harry Potter series, recently retook the officially Wizarding World Sorting Hat quiz. Much to his dismay, he was sorted into Hufflepuff.

“A sad day . . . on so many levels,” Felton captioned the news on Instagram.

Even with the screen name “Draco Malfoy,” Felton was still sorted into Hufflepuff based off his results in the personality quiz.

Considering Hufflepuff values hard work, patience, loyalty and dedication, so being sorted into this house isn’t exactly a bad thing. But with their ambition and strong leadership skills, Slytherins aren’t too bad either.

The news comes five years after Pottermore (now known as the Wizarding World Website) first sorted him into Gryffindor, thus leaving him “heart broken.”

Today was the day. I finally did it. I joined Pottermore and was sorted into……..Gryffindor. Heart broken x #slytherinforlife — Tom Felton (@TomFelton) January 21, 2015

You can find out your Hogwarts house using the Wizarding World’s sorting hat here.