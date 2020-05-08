Despite spending a decade playing one of the most noteworthy wizards in Slytherin’s history, Tom Felton has just been sorted into… Hufflepuff.

Felton, who played Draco Malfoy in the film adaptation of the Harry Potter series, recently retook the officially Wizarding World Sorting Hat quiz. Much to his dismay, he was sorted into Hufflepuff.

“A sad day . . . on so many levels,” Felton captioned the news on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram

a sad day….on so many levels #harrypotterathome

A post shared by Tom Felton (@t22felton) on

Even with the screen name “Draco Malfoy,” Felton was still sorted into Hufflepuff based off his results in the personality quiz.

Considering Hufflepuff values hard work, patience, loyalty and dedication, so being sorted into this house isn’t exactly a bad thing. But with their ambition and strong leadership skills, Slytherins aren’t too bad either.

The news comes five years after Pottermore (now known as the Wizarding World Website) first sorted him into Gryffindor, thus leaving him “heart broken.”

You can find out your Hogwarts house using the Wizarding World’s sorting hat here.

READ MORE Tom Felton Will Call You A Filthy Mudblood On Cameo For $454, Thought You Ought To Know